Mpanzu's early goal sees Luton finally end Stoke hoodoo at Kenilworth Road

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu fires home the only goal of the game against Stoke this afternoon

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock scored his first goal since August 2021 as Luton secured back to back home league wins for the first time in almost 12 months by beating Stoke City this afternoon.

To make matters even better, it was the first time Luton had defeated the Potters on home soil since 2000, as they ended a seven-game sequence without victory.

Making just one change from the 1-0 win over Cardiff on Tuesday night, with Allan Campbell replacing Cauley Woodrow, Town's two deadline day signings, Marvelous Nakamba and Joe Taylor were on the bench, alongside the fit-again James Shea.

The hosts got off to the best start possible, as with six minutes gone, Elijah Adebayo went down in the hope of winning a foul, only for Mpanzu to pick the ball up, and with referee Dean Whitstone playing on, broke clear.

When he reached 22 yards from goal, the long-serving midfielder decided to have a go and picked out the bottom corner with unerring accuracy, to score his first since the 3-2 defeat at West Bromwich Albion last season.

Centre half Tom Lockyer went close when reaching Alfie Doughty's inswinging corner, before Jordan Clark looked to have won a penalty after somehow wriggling out of a tight space on the byline and going over inside the box, only for Whitestone to this time give nothing.

After offering little in the opening 20 minutes, Stoke opted to have a crack from range, Lewis Baker's curling attempt narrowly missing the target. Whitestone allowed play to carry on to good effect once more just before the half hour mark, Carlton Morris getting free to slam his rising shot over the top.

Efforts from outside the box were the order of the day, Bell all alone some 35 yards from goal and unleashed a thunderbolt that Marija Sarkic had to collect high to his left.

Josh Laurent then tried to replicate the Town defender's feat, but failed, miserably so, as the visitors were hit by a serious looking injury to Josh Tymon just before the break, the defender eventually stretchered off.

After the interval, Luton couldn't regain the control they had on proceedings as Stoke sensed a leveller.

They thought they had it on the hour mark when a rash clearance into the Bedfordshire sky was nodded home by Ben Wilmot, but a foul was spotted on Ethan Horvath and the goal chalked off.

Boss Rob Edwards responded by bringing on Nakamba for his debut, Fred Onyedinma joining him in another cameo, as still Stoke's main efforts still came from a fair way away, Baker taking a potshot which took a nick, Horvath watching it all the way into his gloves.

With 15 to go, and Bersant Celina beginning to pull the strings in midfield, the former Man City youngster dinked over a clever pass to the recently introduced Tyrese Campbell, who could only volley into the Stoke fans.

Luton had easily their best chance of the half on 80 minutes, when Reece Burke found Woodrow on the right and he picked out Clark who could only shoot straight at Sarkic from a good position.

Woodrow then couldn't get enough on Alfie Doughty's free kick as it flashed inches wide of the post, before Mpanzu sensed another, his thunderbolt not too far away from the top corner.

Bar one miscommunication between Burke and Horvath, Luton were able to see out stoppage time with relatively few scares, as they sealed a third home win from four under Edwards, further cementing themselves in the play-off places.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh (Fred Onyedinma 62),Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty,Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Allan Campbell (Marvelous Nakamba62) Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris (Cauley Woodrow 70).

Subs not used: James Shea, Gabe Osho, Cauley Woodrow, Luke Berry, Marvelous Nakamba, Joe Taylor.

Potters: Matija Sarkic, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Lewis Baker (C Will Smallbone 70), Jacob Brown, Dwight Gayle (Tyrese Campbell 70), Josh Tymon (Ki-Jana Hoever 46), Ben Wilmot, DujonSterling, Bersant Celina (Jordan Thompson 82), Josh Laurent.

Subs not used: Jack Bonham, Lewis Macari, Emre Tezgel.

Bookings: Tymon 38, Drameh 43, Thompson 90, Smallbone 90, Woodrow 90.

Referee: Dean Whitetone.

