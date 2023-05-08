A much-changed Luton side finished their regular season with a goalless draw against Hull City this afternoon.

With nothing on the game for the Hatters, long since assured of their play-off place and third spot in the Championship, boss Rob Edwards rang the changes, eight in total, including giving goalkeeper James Shea a first league start since suffering his horrific knee injury at Cardiff on April 18, 2022.

In also come the fit-again Gabe Osho and deadline day signing striker Joe Taylor for his maiden start, with Dan Potts, Louie Watson, Fred Onyedinma, Luke Freeman and Allan Campbell all included as well.

Alfie Doughty looks to get away from a Hull opponent this afternoon

First-teamers Tom Lockyer, Carlton Morris, Ethan Horvath, Elijah Adebayo and Marvelous Nakamba were all rested completely, with Elliot Thorpe and Joe Johnson included on the bench.

The early stages saw Hull content to just knock the ball around at the back as Town, operating well below full capacity, were happy to let them have it rather than risk an unnecessary injury.

It meant City had the better of the early chances, Adama Traore with two attempts deflect behind, before an error from Sonny Bradley saw his weak back header seized upon by Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

He went through on goal only for Luton's skipper to get back in the nick of time, pulling off a last-ditch sliding challenge which deflected the attempt on the post.

Finally starting to get themselves going, Hatters, who had as little as 16 percent possession in the opening 15 minutes, began to enjoy a spell of territory, Freeman's shot deflecting for the back-pedalling Matt Ingram, who was between the posts for the Hatters at this stage last term, to comfortably gather.

That was pretty much it for the next portion of the game, bar one Onyedinma run that won a corner, the only moment of excitement for the home fans in what was a strange and naturally subdued atmosphere.

With four minutes of the half to go, the game suddenly came to life for a second though, Luton fashioning their best chance, with Clark playing a wonderful reverse pass out to the left.

It was crossed first time by Doughty, his delivery met by Taylor's bullet close range header, Ingram pulling off a terrific reaction save.

Action then switched to the other end, as Traore's free kick was arrowing into the bottom corner, Shea getting down well to push it aside, the shot taking a nasty bounce just in front of him.

The half time interval saw Edwards make what looked like a pre-planned change, Reece Burke on for Osho, as the visitors once again had the first opportunity, Lewis Coyle's ambitious half volley flying off target.

Luton had a half chance when Clark's right wing cross was headed into the ground and over the bar by Potts, Clark's last action of the game, off for Henri Lansbury, with Thorpe on for Onyedinma.

Lansbury, possibly playing his last ever game for Town, got involved straight away, lashing over from distance and then picking up a booking for barging over Traore.

Sayyadmanesh sliced off target when the ball dropped invitingly to him, before Edwards brought on academy graduate Johnson for his second and longest run-out in a Town shirt, replacing Doughty on the hour mark.

Edwards also introduced Luke Berry, the midfielder ending up playing as a striker, nearly scoring the goal of the season as bursting on to a headed clearance, he spied Ingram out of his goal, and from just inside the Hull half went for goal, missing by a matter of inches.

Freeman also blazed into the stands as all the action was coming away from Kenilworth Road, with four out five teams enjoying a brief spell in that sixth spot.

In the end it was Sunderland who ended up there, courtesy of their 3-0 victory at Preston North End, meaning Millwall, who had led 3-1 against Blackburn, somehow missed out on a play-off place due to goal difference.

Hatters: James Shea, Fred Onyedinma (Elliot Thorpe 54), Gabe Osho (Reece Burke 46), Sonny Bradley (C), Dan Potts, Alfie Doughty (Joe Johnson 60), Louie Watson, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman, Jordan Clark (Henri Lansbury 54), Joe Taylor (Luke Berry 70).

Subs not used: Jack Walton, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Tigers: Matt Ingram, Lewis Coyle (C), Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones, Ozan Tufan (Ryan Longman 63), Greg Docherty, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Callum Jones 84), Harry Vaughan (Will Jarvis 87), Sean McLoughlin, Adam Traore (Harry Wood 84), Xavier Simons (Jen Michael Serri 63).

Subs not used: Karl Darlow, Alfie Taylor.

Referee: James Linington.

Booked: Lansbury 58.

