Mullins heads to Cheltenham

Former Luton defender Johnny Mullins has signed for League Two side Cheltenham Town after being released by the Hatters this morning.

The 32-year-old had arrived at Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2016 from Oxford United, alongside striker Danny Hylton, playing 51 times in total, scoring three goals, captaining the side in their FA Cup third round tie at Premier League Newcastle United.

Mullins, who has made over 500 appearances during his career was one of five players not offered a new contract by Luton boss Nathan Jones, and has quickly headed to the Robins, penning a two year deal.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Mullins said: “I’m really excited to get it all agreed and I’m looking forward to a new challenge and a new season with Cheltenham.

“I’ve spoken to the gaffer at length about his plans and I want to be a part of that.

“It’s a good set-up and hopefully we can achieve what we have discussed and have a really successful season.

“I’ve had a brilliant time at Luton and it was great to get promoted. But I’m coming here to do it again and have big ambitions that I want to achieve here.”

Meanwhile, Robins boss Gary Johnson added: “Signing Johnny Mullins is a real coup for us and a statement about our intentions. He is a leader and winner, having won three promotions from this division.

“He played a big role in Luton Town’s push for automatic promotion this season and is a talented centre back with good leadership qualities and the experience that goes with it.

“We are absolutely delighted to have made Johnny one of our early signings ahead of next season.”