Mullins wants Hatters back to their best on the road

Luton defender Johnny Mullins is determined his side end their poor run of away form when they visit Grimsby Town this weekend.

The Hatters have lost their matches on the road in all competitions, falling to Port Vale and Chesterfield in the league, plus an FA Cup exit at Premier League Newcastle United too.

Town now head to Blundell Park, a ground they have had limited success at over the years, as Mullins said: “We want to go and get the three points.

“We’ve had two poor performances back-to-back in the league away, so Saturday can’t come soon enough.

“We know Grimsby’s threats, they’re a decent side, but we’ll be looking to go there, do all the basics right and take it from there.”

Hatters will head into the game six points clear of nearest rivals Notts County, and eight ahead of Wycombe Wanderers in fourth.

With the Chairboys visiting Kenilworth Road on Tuesday and Luton entertaining Exeter the following weekend, keeper Marek Stech knows the importance of this period.

He said: “We are really happy that we extended the lead to six points at the minute, but all the teams underneath, third and fourth place, they keep winning, so you just have to as well, every single game.

“We play Grimsby away then a couple of decent games, Wycombe and Exeter at home, we just have to keep winning and get us the promotion.”

Luton will head to the Mariners full of optimism after bouncing back from their defeat to Chesterfield by beating Morecambe 1-0 on Saturday.

Stech continued: “It was a great answer, it was a bad day at the office at Chesterfield, we never really turned up.

“It kind of felt like we were very lazy, didn’t do the basics and they came out and they were brilliant, so fair play to them. We recovered well, had a decent week of training, we worked hard, and you can see, it paid off in the game.

“It was a very difficult game, we knew what we were up against, and the conditions wasn’t easy, in the warm up it was snowing.

“I’m just really happy, keeping another clean sheet and managed to make a couple of saves too.”

Meanwhile, Mullins added: “This is the bread and butter, they don’t come around very often the sevens and the eights and I think when you do a couple, I’m never going to say it becomes the norm, but people may expect that to happen on a more regular basis.

“But in League Two, when the pitches are like that, that’s not the case. So to get a win like that is a great feeling, we’ve all got smiles on our faces.”