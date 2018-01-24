Mullins welcomes any new additions during window

Town centre half Johnny Mullins isn’t too worried about the club strengthening at the back during the transfer window.

Boss Nathan Jones has admitted he could look to bring in a defender ahead of next Wednesday’s deadline to compete with Mullins for his shirt, but the former Oxford player said: “You know as a centre half you’ve got to do the basics.

Whoever we bring in whatever position, if they can help us along the way then so be it. Johnny Mullins

“There is talk about bringing other centre halves in, but that’s only going to add to the squad that we’ve got and at the end of the day, the ultimate goal is we go up.

“Whoever we bring in whatever position, if they can help us along the way then so be it.”

On whether the players chat about the various speculation, keeper Marek Stech said: “We don’t really discuss it, it’s up to the gaffer. Whoever he feels like bringing in, or if someone is to go out on loan, at the moment we’re just kind of hearing rumours.

“We just get on with it every week and just have to win the games.”

Mullins, who has now started the last 10 league matches since Scott Cuthbert’s injury, could resume his partnership with Alan Sheehan for the trip to Grimsby this weekend.

Sheehan’s three match suspension, picked up for a red card against Lincoln City, is now over and Mullins added: “Sheeze has been out for three games, we miss all the players we’re missing, so it will be good to have Sheeze back.

“The gaffer’s got choices to make, everyone’s vying for that shirt and when you’ve got it, you’ve got try and keep it.”

Meanwhile, on potentially playing behind an altered back-line from Saturday, Stech added: “It’s no difference, you have to be prepared for that.

“Anyone can get injured, Sheeze got sent off, that was a big miss, there was a few changes, Glen (Rea) going from midfield back to centre back.

“We work on the training pitch every single week, you have to be prepared for anything. Someone gets injured like Scotty has been for over two months, so he’s been a big miss.

“But Mully came in, so has Glen and they both did a brilliant job.”