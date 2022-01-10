Muskwe an unused substitute as Liverpool forward Mane strikes for Senegal to break Zimbabwe's hearts in opening AFCON clash

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe

Luton attacker Admiral Muskwe was an unused substitute as Zimbabwe suffered a last-gasp 1-0 defeat against Senegal in their opening Africa Cup of Nations Group B match in Bafoussam, Cameroon this afternoon.

In the final seconds of stoppage time, Pape Gueye's strike was adjudged to have been handled by Kelvin Madzongwe inside the area for a penalty that was clinically converted by Liverpool striker Sadio Mane.

Defeat was harsh on Zimbabwe, 121st in the FIFA rankings, as they kept one of the tournament favourites out for long periods.

Without captain Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy because of Covid, the Senegalese, ranked 20th in the world, missed a number of opportunities.

Paris St-Germain star Gana Gueye's control let him down when clean through, while Mane shot straight at keeper Petros Mhari.

Bayern Munich defender Bouna Sarr and Keita Balde had chances, with Zimbabwe going close through captain Knowledge Musona's 20-yard strike.

In the second half, Pape Cisse put a free header wide, but the Warriors clung on until the final minute when Mane netted the winner.