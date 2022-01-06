Muskwe determined to show what just he's capable of at Luton when returning from AFCON

Admiral Muskwe looks to break away during one of his starts for the Hatters at Barnsley earlier in the season

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe believes there is plenty more to come from him in a Luton shirt and he's determined to show just that when he returns to Kenilworth Road from his time at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 23-year-old moved to the Hatters from Premier League Leicester in the summer and although he has made 13 Championship appearances for his new side, only four of them having been starts, with his one goal coming against Stevenage in the Carabao Cup.

Muskwe will now be missing for the next few weeks as he is part of the Zimbabwe squad who are in Cameroon for the international tournament, but he wants to make sure Town fans see the best of him when he is back in Bedfordshire again.

He said: “I think there’s definitely a lot more to come.

"I haven’t shown totally what I’m capable of and I’ll continue to improve and become a better player and show what I can do, there is more to come and I’m going to show that for sure.

“I’m very happy to have made the move.

"When I first moved in the summer I reiterated it was the perfect fit for myself and the club and maybe I haven’t got off to the start I would have wanted, picked up a little niggle, few injuries here and there, but everyone’s been great.

“The staff are great, everyone around the place is great, the boys are great, the fans are great, so I don’t have a bad word to say about Luton.

"It’s a great place to be and hopefully I can repay the fans and the faith the club have shown in me once I’m back from the Africa Cup of Nations.”

Muskwe, who spent last term on loan with Wycombe Wanderers in the second tier, feels he is improving constantly at Luton this term, as he continued: “Every game, every day, every training session, it’s all about adding a little bit more to your game, developing as a player, tactically, technically, physically.

“I feel like I’ve come a long way in that sense. Maybe I haven’t quite shown it on the pitch just yet, but I’m looking to do that very soon.

“I’m still only 23 which in football terms is young, very young in fact.

"I’ve got a lot of learning to do, but I’m always wanting to learn and I think I’ll just continue learning every day.”

The former Foxes winger was looking like he might be on the cusp of a run in the side before Christmas after grabbing an assist during Luton’s 3-0 win at Blackpool and then starting the 1-1 draw with Fulham, where his attacking exploits caught the eye.

However, four postponements over the festive period saw that opportunity dashed, but Muskwe wasn’t too downbeat, adding: “Hopefully I can continue the vein of form I was beginning to show, as I’m not the only one who hasn’t been playing, it’s been the rest of the team as well.

“We’re all in the same boat, so it’s all okay I guess.

"I’ll be looking to come back and hopefully kick on from there.

“During the season you’re always looking forward to your Saturday’s and your Tuesday's, every game day and when that’s disrupted a little bit it puts you off flow in a sense.

“But everyone’s health and safety is at the forefront always.