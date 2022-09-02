Muskwe feels Fleetwood loan switch is the best way to develop his career

Luton forward Admiral Muskwe

Town forward Admiral Muskwe insists that moving to League One Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan is the best way for him to develop his career.

The 24-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2020 on an undisclosed fee from Leicester City, but has struggled for regular game time, not starting in the Championship following the 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in February.

Having been unable to break in at the King Power Stadium during his younger days, the attacker still hasn’t reached 50 senior league appearances to date, so Muskwe knows that having a full season with the Cod Army is the ideal way in which to finally increase his game time.

He told the Cod Army official website: “Last year, as a club, Luton did fantastic reaching the play-offs, but circumstances have changed this year which makes it a bit different.

“I’ve still played games this season, but I feel like I need continuity in my game, so I need to be playing every game, every week.

“That’s what I need to be doing at this stage of my career.

“I feel Fleetwood have offered me an opportunity for me to do this, so it was a no-brainer to come and join them.

“It’s a team with high aspirations and one that wants to do well so that’s the kind of environment any player wants to go into – hopefully we can showcase that over the coming weeks and months.

“The interest has been building for a couple of weeks now, but my situation at Luton wasn’t clear until recently.

“They gave me the green light to go out on loan and this was the only place I was going.

“Having spoken to Joe (Riley, head of recruitment) and the gaffer (Scott Brown), I was told all about the team, how the team plays and everything to do with the club.

“They said I was the perfect fit to come in and help the team so adding me would only progress the team going forwards.

“As a player, you have to have the right conversations with the right people, which I did.

“I spoke to everyone I needed to, and it was obvious that this would be the best place for me to come and develop my career.”

Town boss Nathan Jones has stated he wants to see Muskwe blossom as a centre forward at the Highbury Stadium, also developing his relationship with Carlos Mendes Gomes who is on loan with Fleetwood, the forward has those aims in mind too.

He added: “I’m an attacking player, a number nine who can also play out wide, or in the 10 spot.

“I’m going to come and score goals for the club and create chances – that’s what I’m here to do.

"I just want to play, get others involved, and try to turn a couple of the draws of late into wins.

“Carlos has only said positive things about the place, and he would tell me the truth because we’ve got that relationship.

"I’ve been here less than 24 hours and that’s the vibe I am getting already.

“We’ve got that link-up play as he’s a wide man and I’m a centre forward who have been playing together over the last year, so we’ve got that chemistry and bond already.

“We’re good friends off the pitch as well so hopefully, we can translate that onto the pitch on match days for Fleetwood.

“I know Jak (Stolarczyk) and I grew up with Darnell (Johnson) so I spoke to all those guys, and they gave me great reports about the club, the staff, and the atmosphere.