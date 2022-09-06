Muskwe happy to be off the mark with a debut strike for Fleetwood against Wycombe

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe scored for Fleetwood on Saturday

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe was happy to be up and running for new team Fleetwood Town at the first attempt when netting on his debut during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

The 24-year-old had only moved to the Highbury Stadium on Thursday, agreeing a season-long loan at the Lancashire side on transfer deadline day.

Starting against his former side, Muskwe saw the Chairboys, who were reduced to 10 men when Garath McCleary was sent off with just 10 minutes gone, take the lead just before half time through Anis Mehmeti.

After the break, the hosts levelled when Town winger Carlos Mendes Gomes won the ball at the far post and then Muskwe hammered into the net to draw his side level in the 67th minute.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the forward, who was scoring his first league goal since April 2021, when playing for Wycombe at Swansea, and a player Luton boss Nathan Jones wants to see flourish as a centre-forward, said: “It was great to get my first goal for the club, but it’s bittersweet because we wanted the three points.

“With them going down to ten men, there was a huge opportunity for us to get all three points, for me, it’s two points dropped.

“When you see the ball bouncing around as a striker, you think about how you can affect the play and I was just in the right place at the right time, which strikers like to do.

“With so many players in the box, I just needed to get some height on my shot and thankfully it went in.

“With Wycombe going down to ten men, we just didn’t adjust to it instantly, we took a bit of time to really get a grasp of it and maybe we were impatient at times in the game.

"We will make sure we get things right in the next match we play.”

Despite only having a few training sessions with his new team-mates prior to Saturday’s game, Muskwe was happy with the way he has adapted already, continuing: “I think when any new signing comes in, there is a period of adjustment for people to understand your game, your movements and how you play.

“I am sure the more as a group we spend with each other at the training ground and off the pitch, that understanding will develop.

“He (Scott Brown, manager) told me what I needed to do tactically when the team was in and out of possession.

"He told me to go out there, enjoy myself, and have fun but unfortunately for us, it didn’t go our way.”

With Hatters team-mate Mendes Gomes, who played 87 minutes of the contest on Saturday, also at Fleetwood for the rest of the campaign, has been a big boost for Muskwe too, as he added: “Having Carlos, Darnell (Johnson), Jakub (Stolarczyk) at the club, people who I already knew from the past, they have integrated me into the group so well and that has been really helpful for myself coming into this dressing room.

“The boys have been telling me that before this week commencing, they’ve played Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday so now it will be good to get a whole week’s worth of preparations under our belt for the match against Burton.