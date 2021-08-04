Muskwe: I was always signing for Luton after meeting Hatters boss Jones

Town forward Admiral Muskwe

Town’s new striker Admiral Muskwe conceded that once he had met with Luton boss Nathan Jones, then there was only one place he was ending up this summer.

The 22-year-old agreed to leave Premier League side Leicester City, a club he had been at since he was nine, and head to Kenilworth Road, following a successful loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers last term.

On his move, he said: “Once I knew about the interest, then all the other stuff needed to get sorted, but I’m happy. It took its time, but I’m happy it eventually got done.

“Once you have the meeting with Nathan, you’re coming.

“It’s very much, once he goes through all the plans, his plans, his plans for you, his plans for the team, and how the club itself wants to progress, where the club sees itself in the next few years, as a player, that’s everything you want to hear and you know this is the right place for you to come.

“As a player if someone is noticing the finer details of your game, he’s done his research and he’s clued in.

“With that element, that personal touch, that’s the way you’re going to improve and he knows your ins and outs as well.

“I’ve settled in well, the boys have taken to me, it’s a good group of boys and I’m happy to be here.”

After featuring in the final stages of the 3-1 pre-season friendly win at Boreham Wood recently, Muskwe was given his second outing during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Brighton.

He caught the eye late on with his willingness to run at opponents and should been awarded a penalty, as Jones said: “I’m really pleased with a lot of stuff that I saw.

"Admiral coming on and getting his first minutes, showed what a player he can be for us.”

Having played just 24 first team games, Muskwe is the youngest of Town's attacking options, as the forward is looking forward to learning from the Hatters' more experienced statesman in fellow new addition Cameron Jerome.

He said: "I think we all know Cameron Jerome, the career he’s had up to date and to still have it.

"To have someone like that in and around the building, every day, someone you can pick information off and he gives good advice from what I’ve seen so far.

"It’s worked for me, he's pulled me to the side, given me information to take on board, and he’s good to have around the place."

Luton now get their season underway properly this weekend at home to Peterborough United, and although only having been at the club less than a month, Muskwe is confident Town can build on their efforts from last campaign.

He added: "I don’t want to say too much too soon, but like all clubs we want to improve on last season.