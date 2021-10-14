Muskwe relieved he avoided a lengthier spell on the sidelines by missing Blackburn clash

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe

Luton forward Admiral Muskwe felt he avoided a longer spell on the sidelines by taking the correct approach to his hamstring injury suffered last month.

The 23-year-old was due to start the Championship clash at Blackburn Rovers, only to pull put just moments before kick-off his place going to Carlos Mendes Gomes.

Muskwe hadn’t featured for Luton since, until Tuesday afternoon’s development clash against Bournemouth U23s, when he scored the opening goal in the 1-1 draw at Top Field.

Although the summer signing from Leicester City was desperate to begin what would have been a third league game in four, he knew the sensible option of not doing any further damage was the right one.

On his spell out injured, Muskwe, who has been one of a number of players missing for the Hatters in recent weeks, said: “In the back end of the warm-up, I felt a little tweak, I knew something wasn’t right.

“I tried to test it out the last parts of the warm-up and I knew playing would probably make it even worse.

“So we made a decision to take me out of that game and I think maybe if I had played I would have been out a bit longer than I have been.

“With the sports science team and we had measures or marks that we needed to hit and we made sure that each step was done correctly.

"We followed each step and until we completed stage one, we didn’t move on to stage two, so it’s been a methodical process and we got through it.

“Every player wants to play every game and then to pull out because of something physical is disappointing.

“But at the same time, it’s a long season, still loads of games to play, so I’m just looking to get myself back into contention and hopefully help the team pick up points and pick up wins.

“We haven’t really had a full strength squad, but the guys who have been fit have played and done a good job.