Muskwe starts as Hatters boss makes four changes from Robins defeat for Swans clash
Town are Swansea City this afternoon
Hatters boss Nathan Jones has made four changes to his side from the 2-0 defeat at Bristol City on Tuesday night for this afternoon’s Championship fixture at Swansea City.
Attacker Admiral Muskwe is in his first league start since the 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on February 19, partnering Elijah Adebayo upfront, with Carlton Morris dropping to the bench.
In also came Tom Lockyer for skipper Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts' taking the captain's armband, with Jordan Clark and Luke Freeman replacing Cauley Woodrow and Gabe Osho.
Swans: Andy Fisher, Ryan Manning, Ben Cabango, Harry Darling, Joe Allen, Matt Grimes (c), Michael Obafemi, Oliver Ntcham, Joel Piroe, Nathan Wood, Matty Sorinola.
Subs: Steven Benda, Jay Fulton, Liam Cullen, Kyle Naughton, Ollie Cooper, Josh Thomas, Cameron Congreve.
Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman, Jordan Clark, Admiral Muskwe, Elijah Adebayo.
Subs: Matt Macey, Luke Berry, Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Elliot Thorpe, Gabe Osho, Cameron Jerome.
Referee: John Busby.