Musonda trains with Shots ahead of potential loan move

Luton centre half Frankie Musonda will train with Vanarama National League side Aldershot Town with a view to a loan move to the EBB stadium.

The 20-year-old defender, who has played 12 times for Town, won't fly out to Slovenia with the rest of the Hatters squad on Saturday, but has been granted permission to play in two friendlies for the Shots instead.

Boss Nathan Jones added: “Frankie has a few ahead of him but we want to make sure that they continue their development and move in the right direction, so we need them to play games.

“We’ve been very reluctant to let Frankie out to certain places. He had a good short-term loan last year with Oxford City, because we knew the people there and knew that they would treat him well.

"Now we just want a bit more of a test for him and we want to pick the right club.

“Gary Waddock is doing great work at Aldershot, it’s a real good club.

"They have ambitions of getting promoted and were unlucky when they went very close last year, so we’d be delighted if Frankie goes well and settles at a club like that, because he’s ready and needs testing now.”