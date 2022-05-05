Naismith confident Luton can have their own party at Wembley after watching Fulham lift the Championship trophy

Kal Naismith wants Luton to be having their own trophy celebrations at Wembley later this month

Luton defender Kal Naismith insists the Hatters can have their own party at Wembley later this month after watching Fulham crowned Championship champions when putting Town to the sword with a 7-0 thrashing on Monday night.

The 30-year-old, like the rest of his team-mates, could do little to prevent the Cottagers from securing the league title, with what was an absolutely scintillating display of attacking football in front of the Sky TV cameras.

With fans invading the pitch at full time and the trophy presentation celebrations in full swing as Naismith did his press conference afterwards, it left the Scot wanting to enjoy such a moment himself with the Hatters supporters later this month.

Luton still have every chance too, as despite their joint heaviest defeat since October 2019, a win over a Reading side with nothing to play for on Saturday would see Town in the play-offs and two games away from the final at the home of English football that Naismith craves.

He said: “We can have this day. You can’t begrudge them that or be angry, good luck to them.

"They’ve had an incredible season, it’s their day today, they’ve finished it well, seven goals, well done to them, our time will come, hopefully this year.

“The boys have been incredible, regardless of what happens Saturday I’m proud of every single player.

"The standard we’ve put on each other, day in day out, the standards the coaches have set, every player to a man has taken it on, every staff member at the club has been driving themselves every day.

"We’ve had an unbelievable season, we’ve worked hard for everything we’ve got, it wasn’t our day but we’ll go again Saturday.

"It’s one more big game, to do something special, they’re having their moment now, but who says this can’t be us at Wembley?”

Although a depleted Town side, with nine injuries in total, were hammered at Craven Cottage, they had held their own for the opening 25 minutes, even looking like they might take the lead through Naismith, his low shot parried behind by Marek Rodak.

An injury to Fred Onyedinma saw the hosts take full advantage, breaking away to score through Tom Cairney as he waited for treatment, while Kenny Tete added a second from range.

The contest then became all too one-sided after the interval, Luton sliced open time and time again to concede a further five goals, but Naismith was looking to put the result behind him and quickly, adding: “I thought we started pretty well, I had the shot, we looked pretty dangerous from set-pieces, our shape was good, we were really aggressive.

"Not many teams come here and go after Fulham, I think it’s brave of us to do that, but that’s our way, we go after teams.

"It was working for us the first 20 minutes, but the goal just swings the game.

"Obviously Fred has another injury, I’m absolutely devastated for him, we’re a man down and it’s hard enough with 11 against Fulham, a man down they worked the opening well, good finish from the boy, it’s difficult.

”Then they go two and we start as we are (second half), a very brave team that believe we can win, believe we can come back from two down, keep going and they get more openings.

"They’re a good team when you give them openings, it was their day, I’m proud of the boys, we’ve got one game to go and we’re in an unbelievable position.

“There’s no time to be down or disappointed, but recover well and my god the boys have been absolutely outstanding this season.

"We’ve got a great day Saturday to look forward to.