Naismith decides to leave Luton for Championship rivals Bristol City

Kal Naismith has left Luton for Bristol City

Defender Kal Naismith has left Luton to join Championship rivals Bristol City on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old had been out of contract at Kenilworth Road this summer, but although the club announced they were in negotiations with the popular Scot, he has opted to move to Ashton Gate instead.

Naismith leaves after a terrific season with the Hatters, playing 45 matches and scoring three goals, including a fantastic last-minute winner against Bournemouth back in January.

He also contributed eight assists too, voted Players’ Player of the Season, and Player of the Season, named in the EA Sports FIFA 22 EFL Team of the Season as well.