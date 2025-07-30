Naismith declares he is filled with happiness after being named as Luton captain

Summer signing given the armband by boss Bloomfield

Luton defender Kal Naismith insists he has been filled with happiness after being named captain of the club as he continues to get the opportunity to rectify one of the only regrets in his life, leaving Kenilworth Road three years ago.

The 33-year-old had first arrived in Bedfordshire back in January 2021 as following a good opening six months, he went on to have a brilliant first full campaign, named Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season. However, Naismith then chose to surprisingly leave in the summer, heading to Bristol City on a three year deal, but struggled for game time at Ashton Gate, as suffering from injuries and falling out of favour with the management staff, he only had a limited role whilst a Robin.

Naismith was then brought back to the Hatters in January of this year, but a red card against Burnley saw him struggle to regain his place once more, left on the bench for the final day 5-3 defeat to West Bromwich Albion that saw Town relegated to League One. After leaving the South West and now on board at Luton permanently, with striker Carlton Morris heading to Derby County and defender Tom Lockyer a free agent now, the former Scottish youth international was given the armband for the campaign last week.

Kal Naismith will skipper the Hatters this season - pic: Liam Smith

Asked about the honour bestowed on him, Naismith said: “I’m incredibly proud, that’s just the only word I can think of when I got told and whenever I think about it I just beam inside. I’m so grateful. The club means a lot to me and I don’t have any regrets in life but how it’s come full circle, I was here, I was so respected and loved by everyone at the club and the fans and it’s all you ever want as a player.

"You want to feel that love and that’s the best feeling in the world, so then to go away from that, be away, not really get that to that level which I think would be hard to ever get, and then looking at it thinking, I’ll probably never have that again, to coming back, being accepted so incredibly well in January, to then being here now where it’s full circle.

“I’m back, I’m captain, I've got that amazing relationship with the fans. I’m just so proud, but again, I'm proud, but I know it’s okay being the captain, being a leader, speaking to you guys, but it’s on my performances. I need to lead on the pitch and get the club back to where it needs to be before I can consider myself any sort of success, so that's what my focus is.

Naismith had been named captain last term for the 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle, which is unusual for a loan player, but showed just how much Bloomfield clearly respected his leadership qualities. Asked if having the armband will see him alter his on-field persona, he added: “I’ll be completely the same. I’ve been around the game long enough and I’ve played the game for long enough to see when boys get the armband and they start acting completely out of character.

"You're either a leader or you’re not. It’s definitely something you can work on when you’re younger. You can start to learn your voice a bit more and come into your own, but what I would say that is if you’ve been chosen to be captain, it’s because the manager sees something in you, the club sees something in you, that you’re the right person for it, so I would never start changing now. I’m vocal on the pitch, but before games, what you’ll find is if someone gets the armband they start shouting in the changing room just for the sake of shouting, whereas I like to be very calm in the changing room.

"I like to gather my thoughts, a lot of self thought, make sure I’m in a good place before I have chats with others and then on the pitch is where I like to do my organising so I won’t change as a person, apart from being so grateful being first in the line. Walking out and hearing the fans, just fills me with happiness and joy, but me as a person and my sort of style and leadership, none of that will change.”