Naismith loves the emotion shown by Hatters fans but felt Mengi abuse was unwarranted

Centre half came in for some criticism during 1-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper Kal Naismith admitted that although he loves Town’s followers being as emotionally invested as they are in their team’s efforts on the pitch, he felt he had to get involved with one supporter after team-mate Teden Mengi received what he felt was some unwarranted stick during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

With the centre half having been recalled to the starting line-up for last weekend’s trip to Lincoln City, where he played an hour of the 3-1 defeat at the LNER Stadium, a display that saw Luton’s defence come in for some severe criticism such was the ease the Imps were able to breach them, the England U21 international retained his place on Saturday, as with the hosts switching to a back four for the first time this term, he partner Mads Andersen in the middle to completed a first 90 minutes for just over five months, the last time he managed that feat, a 3-1 victory over Bristol City on April 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having impressed during his second outing, showing some of the signs that saw him picked by the Young Lions, Mengi made seven clearances on the day, with one tackle, one interception plus a blocked shot too. However, there was a moment in the second period when he tried to find Milli Alli with a pass out to the left wing, only to get it wrong as it went out for a throw-in, gifting possession back to the visitors. It saw the former Manchester United youngster, who has had something of a strained relationship with supporters anyway since Town were relegated to the Championship over 12 months ago, with numerous rumours about his exit failing to materialise, singled out for some abuse from one supporter.

Teden Mengi looks to get forward against Doncaster - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Naismith, who was nearest the touch-line having been moved out to the left back berth, quickly tried to diffuse the situation, repeatedly telling the fan to calm down and get behind Mengi, rather than on his back. With Luton able to get through until the final whistle without conceding, then asked about the incident when he was speaking to the press post-match, the Hatters skipper said: “The fans know me, I’ve not had run-ins with them, but I’m an emotional person. The fans are emotional, that’s why I love playing for them, I would hate them to just sit there and be quiet, I’ve played for clubs like that, they sit and be quiet the full game, I love getting involved.

"With that one, I just felt Teden was so good for us and he tried to make one pass and it went out of play, we all make mistakes. It’s Teden’s second game who I thought was amazing, he’s only going to get better. The fan was giving him a bit and I just got involved. He gave me a bit and that’s good. We’re all happy celebrating after the game. Had I seen him I might have gone over and we could have had a hug as I’m sure he’s delighted now. We’re delighted now, it’s part of the game, I love that the fans get involved and are emotional, that’s what I thrive on.”

Although the unity between players and supporters, which had been so strong on their rise through the leagues, has become fairly fractured since the Hatters were relegated from the Premier League and then dropped out of the Championship as well, meaning then began the current campaign in the third tier once more. Naismith knows how much it could benefit the team if they were to recreate something similar to that bond again though, continuing: “It’s huge, but it’s up to us isn’t it, it’s up to us to perform and get them onside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want them coming and seeing that and no doubt they’ll be going away and knowing that we dug in and fought, but they’ll still be saying it’s one result and we should beat Doncaster at home, with all due respect to them. They’re a good side but there’s no given right to go and beat anyone, so we’ve ticked that box. Now we need to build some consistency, climb the table and then fans will be, they always are, be on our side.”

Naismith certainly felt the players on the pitch demonstrated the kind of spirit required from the terraces as well, adding: “It was a step in the right direction, we showed a lot of togetherness. I don’t think we gave up a lot of chances, I can’t remember Josh (Keeley) saving a lot of things, people putting their body on the line, but we were together with that spirit that it takes. These teams are good teams, really good players and we showed all that we have to keep a clean sheet. Obviously we’d like to score more goals, but that’s our job, keep a clean sheet and if we do so we’ll win the game.”