Naismith returns and Makosso starts as Luton make four changes for Pompey

Championship: Luton Town v Portsmouth

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has made four changes to his side for this afternoon’s crunch Championship clash against Portsmouth.

Influential centre half Kal Naismith returns after missing last Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Watford, while young centre half Christ Makosso has earned his first start after impressing when coming off the bench at Vicarage Road. Jacob Brown starts upfront, with Jordan Clark restored to the midfield berths, as Marvelous Nakamba is out with a calf injury, while Mads Andersen and Lasse Nordas drop to the bench, Reuell Walters missing out completely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the efforts of Brown, who has scored one goal in eight appearances under Bloomfield, the manager said: “Browny’s been great. I’ve spoken about him publicly, he’s one of the most honest, decent humans you’re going to meet. I like him a lot as an individual, as a human, as a guy. He's been very, very open, very honest and he works extremely hard every single day, so he has my backing. I think he’s done great since he’s come on this year.”

Christ Makosso makes his full Luton debut this afternoon - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

January signing Makosso had caught the eye after the break last weekend, as on whether he was going to see more first team action, Bloomfield continued: “Christ is a young player learning the game. We’ve got several young players learning the game and we can’t use them all at the same time, we have to try and dip some in and dip some out. I thought he did very well second half, and we hope that throughout the rest of the season we’ll be able to gain him more experience.”

On the threats of Pompey, who have won their last three matches to climb clear of the drop zone, Bloomfield stated: “They’re very quick on the counter-attack. Josh Murphy carries a threat on the left hand side, we know all about him from his time at Oxford last year and now at Portsmouth. They’ve got Colby Bishop, a real number nine that they can play into, so they've got some good players. Matt Ritchie on the right, really experienced for the level, knows where the goal is as well and they've got some good threats about them.

"They're running hard, they're working hard and we have to understand that, be ready for that and bring ourselves and impose ourselves on the game. They’re a good team, got some good players and got some players in form, so they’ve got dangers on the pitch for them in attacking areas. John’s (Moushino, manager) a great guy, done a very good job and their team are running and scrapping and have picked up some good results. So we’re in for a tough afternoon and we have to be ready to run and scrap and head and tackle. The basics of the game need to be there and they will be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, asked just what is needed for the Hatters to try and give themselves a fighting chance of staying up this term, Bloomfield added: “I think momentum is crucial in any sport and football is no different, the Championship’s no different. Momentum can swing and can swing quickly. We need to get it in our favour sooner rather than later and then we need to use it and use it for success and results.

"Of course we’re all disappointed where we are right now and there’s no getting away from that, but we believe that one result can trigger us. We believe we’re going to get out of it and we believe we’re going to work every single day to make sure it happens. The evidence of the last two home performances would suggest the boys are in a good spot at home. The evidence that until the penalty was given against us on Sunday.

"We started fine, we were absolutely fine in the game, of course we had a wobble but as we’ve spoken about, belief and confidence, when you go a goal behind away from home in a local derby it’s not easy. I also want to stop talking about belief and confidence because the lads don’t want to hear me talking about it, I don’t want to talk about it. We want to just work, we want to aim forward and look forward, so we’ve done that this week.

"We’ve reviewed the game with the players, we’ve prepared for Portsmouth, we’ve worked hard, we’ve trained well and we have to bring that out. It doesn’t matter if it’s here, or meetings, or training sessions it doesn’t count, Saturday afternoon at the Kenny and we have to turn up ready to go. We need to start winning, I’m here to win, we want to win, we need to start putting performances back to back to back. I’ve lost count of the amount of people involved in football who have told me we should have got four or six points from the last two home games, but we didn’t, so we have to do it soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso, Kal Naismith, Amari’i Bell, Izzy Jones, Liam Walsh, Jordan Clark, Thelo Aasgaard, Alfie Doughty, Jacob Brown, Carlton Morris (C). Subs: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Mark McGuinness, Elijah Adebayo, Millenic Alli, Lamine Fanne, Zack Nelson, Lasse Nordas, Josh Bowler.

Pompey: Nicolas Schmid, Connor Ogilvie, Regan Poole, Marlon Pack (C), Colby Bishop, Adil Aouchiche, Andre Dozzell, Zak Swanson, Josh Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden. Subs: Jordan Archer, Ryler Tower, Freddie Potts, Kusini Yengi, Mark O’Mahoney, Kaide Gordon, Christian Saydee, Cohen Bramall, Terry Devlin. Referee: Sam Allison.