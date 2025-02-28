Naismith returns for Pompey as Luton could also have McGuinness back

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has confirmed that influential defender Kal Naismith will return to face his former side Portsmouth this weekend, while fellow centre half Mark McGuinness could also be back.

The pair were huge misses for the Hatters when they travelled to local rivals Watford on Sunday, Naismith with a hamstring issue and McGuinness due to an ankle problem, as Bloomfield had to go with a back three of Amari’i Bell, Mads Andersen and Reuell Walters that never look comfortable at Vicarage Road, proving so with what was eventually a tame 2-0 loss.

However, there was better news regarding the duo this afternoon, as on Naismith, who spent three years at Fratton Park after joining in May 2015, playing 79 times and scoring 19 goals, the Town chief said: “Kal Naismith’s fine. He’s back, he’s trained this morning, he’s in good shape, so we’re really pleased to have him back ready for tomorrow.

Kal Naismith is back for the Hatters this weekend - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“We all saw in the two games that we played, Sheffield United and Plymouth just what a big influence he is and not only on himself and the way he plays, but the way he influences those around him. We really missed him last Sunday and we’re really pleased to have him back. Mark’s nearly there, he’s touch and go. We might be able to include him, we’re just giving him as long as we possibly can. He’s done some work this morning and he’s just about ready we hope, so we’re just going to assess him this afternoon and see where he’s at.”

Although only joining on loan from Bristol City in the January transfer window, Naismith, who is in his second spell at Kenilworth Road, was named captain for the recent 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle when Carlton Morris and Jordan Clark were both out, an unusual tactic for a player who isn’t a permanent fixture with the club.

On why he made that decision, Bloomfield continued: “He’s top, he has been for our football club in the past, and we knew that he was going to bring qualities on the ball and leadership around the place. On the pitch, a voice, a real natural leader, and he’s what a big player he is for us. I think that’s what played into my decision. He’s not just any loan player is he, he’s got history here and he’s a natural leader. It felt with Carlton and Clicker not being on the pitch, it was the right choice.”

Although the two defenders will be back, centre half Reece Burke is still unavailable, as he continues to build up his fitness having not featured since the 2-0 defeat at Leeds United in late November. It means he has made just 10 appearances so far, as the boss continued: “Burkey’s been ill so on top of injuries, we’ve had illness in the camp.

"Carlton missed the Plymouth game, Sheasy’s (James Shea) missed a period of time, Burkey’s missed near enough a week with illness which has set him back with his fitness work. He’s not far away. I keep saying that to you, but I feel like he’s not far, I’ve been told he’s not far, but he’s had his setback so he’s not ready yet.”