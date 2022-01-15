Naismith: Stoppage time winner for the Hatters felt like an out of body experience

Kal Naismith wheels away after his dramatic late winner

Luton hero Kal Naismith likened his wonderful last-gasp winner against Bournemouth this afternoon to that of an ‘out of body experience,' as he admitted the feeling when it hit the net will take some beating.

The 29-year-old capped his year's anniversary of signing for the club in quite magnificent fashion, as in the final seconds of stoppage time, and with the score 2-2, a hasty clearance dropped to him on the edge of the box.

Chesting it down, Naismith then dummied the challenge of Jefferson Lerma who was hurtling towards him before bending his shot into the corner of Mark Travers’ net with his trusty left foot.

It quite literally brought the house down at Kenilworth Road with scenes of complete jubilation, Naismith swamped by his joyous team-mates, manager Nathan Jones setting off to knee slide in front of the Luton fans, and referee Leigh Doughty blowing for full time the moment Bournemouth restarted.

When trying to put the feeling into words, Naismith said: “It’s hard, I don’t even know if its sunk in yet, it’s just pure joy.

"It feels good to score the goal, but not for me, for everyone, for the fans, there was so many players just overcome with emotion and joy and just hearing the noise and the whistle goes straight away, so the noise continues.

“I tried to do the Sky interview and I can't even hear myself speak or think because the fans are just bouncing and just to think, 'what a moment.'

“I had goosebumps doing the Sky interview and it’s just kind of settling in now, it's just an amazing feeling.

“It’s hard to explain, you’re not in control, it’s like an out of body experience.

“I could see myself back on the TV, going mental and trying to get my top off, sliding and it’s just crazy, you’re just overcome with emotion.

“It kind of sets in and it felt like I had about 45 people jumping on my back.

“I was just thinking, ‘just get up and don’t concede, just get up and don't concede because it will look bad.’

“I said to Sonny (Bradley), ‘don’t concede’ and he said, ‘it’s done, it’s over’.

“He must’ve got the nod from the ref, so amazing.”

On the goal itself, Naismith’s second in a week and third in Luton colours, he continued: “I just knew it was coming straight to me, I thought get it under control and try to get a shot off.

“I’ve seen the boy come out to me, so try to then chop to create a decent enough angle and just managed to find a pathway through to the net.

“I’ve hit it and I was a bit reaching for it off balance as I've hit it and caught my balance and as I’ve looked up, I've basically then seen it going over the line.”

Although Naismith has scored some last-minute winners during his time at previous club Portsmouth in League Two, he felt this moment surpassed the lot and knows it will take some going to top it.

He said: “Portsmouth is an incredible club but to do it in the Championship against the league leaders, in such a big moment.

"I’ve been lucky enough to have good moments in my career, I've won a couple of things with Portsmouth.

"I know it's only three points, but the fact we had been 2-0 up and then I was maybe at fault for them getting in it at 2-1, letting (Jack) Stacey cut inside, and then to get the winner, it will be hard to beat that I think.”

Naismith was unsurprisingly summoned to do the Sky TV interviews after the game, his name sung loudly by the Luton fans who had waited to cheer their hero off, as he added: “I genuinely had goosebumps then.

"I think that's the first time I've heard it and as loud as they were, I was just trying gather my thoughts and stay composed to speak to Sky.

"I couldn't hear myself speak and then dealing with the emotions of the fans singing that so loud was a special moment.

“That’s why we love football, ten thousand people, staff and players, just overcome with joy.

"It’s just that moment of pure joy and that’s why we love it.

"It’s no joy for me to score and everyone’s sitting there, think 'that was good, well done,' it’s literally everyone’s just overcome with the best emotion you can get in life, pure happiness.