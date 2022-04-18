Naismith: Switch from the back three to central midfield was tougher than I expected

Kal Naismith tries his luck from long range against Nottingham Forest

Hatters defender Kal Naismith admitted his move from being a regular in Town’s back three to a new role as the holding midfielder during the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Good Friday was a lot harder than he had originally anticipated.

The 30-year-old had made the switch during the second period of Luton’s trip to Huddersfield on Monday night after a neck injury to Henri Lansbury, the visitors immediately conceding, going on to suffer a 2-0 reverse.

With the ex-Arsenal youngster failing to recover in time to face his former side, becoming one of eight midfielders, including Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Luke Berry and Jordan Clark, absent, Naismith started for the visit of Town’s play-off rivals, eventually settling the contest from the penalty spot.

When asked about the switch to his new role, he said: “It was okay, I’ve played a number of positions, I’ve never really played that one, but defensive midfield, it’s just one step up from centre half.

"Anywhere on the pitch I believe I’ll be okay, but it’s a lot tougher.

"You’ve got bodies in behind you here, there and everywhere, centre half you can see the game.

"I’ve played 35 games there, that is my position, but the manager needed me there and I was fine to play there.”

Naismith also revealed he had struggled at the break too, continuing: "I went in at half time and maybe it was the change in positions, I did a lot more running, but it was just mentally exhausting in that heat.

“That’s the hottest its been this year.

"I can remember playing in a pre-season game, but it was really, really hot.

"I was just trying to get fluids in at half time, but I felt just done in coming out for the second half.

"It was the same for them, so it was just about gritting your teeth and digging in.

“It was a brilliant game though, I don’t know how it looked from the sides, but playing in it was enjoyable.

"It was feisty, it had everything, it had good play at times, it had rough and tough, set-pieces, it was just a proper Championship game.

"I thought playing in it was really tough, I don’t know if that was the switch in position, playing in midfield made it a lot tougher, more combative in there, but I enjoyed the game, and it’s easy for me to say that now as we’ve got the three points.”

Playing alongside Naismith in midfielder were his two fellow countrymen in Allan Campbell and Robert Snodgrass.

The latter was making his full debut for Luton since arriving in February, with his fellow Scot highly impressed by the display he managed to put in despite a lack of game-time.

He added: “To a man, every single player was outstanding, even the players coming off the bench.

"Robert Snodgrass is 34, 35, coming into a central midfield role and playing when he’s not started a game for us, it’s unbelievable.

"He was outstanding, but to a man I could name everyone.

"I’m just more proud of everyone that we bounced back as you don’t know how hard that is to do in the Championship.

"You go and you get beat and it’s easy to feel down when you get beat, especially the way we lost.

"We feel if we score the penalty (at Huddersfield), we go on with momentum to win the game.