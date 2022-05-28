Naismith thanks Hatters fans for making his time at Luton such a 'special' one

Former Luton defender Kal Naismith clears his lines

Former Town defender Kal Naismith has thanked everyone at Kenilworth Road for making his time with the Hatters such a ‘special’ one.

The 30-year-old went on to become a huge hit at the club after joining on a free from Wigan Athletic in January 2021, scoring four goals in 68 games, while a string of high-class displays, including a wonderful last minute winner against Bournemouth that will live long in the memory last term, saw him named Player of the Season as well as Players’ Player.

However, the Scottish centre half opted to leave Luton yesterday, signing a three year deal at fellow Championship side Bristol City, and writing on Instagram about his decision, Naismith said: “What a journey.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone involved with Luton for making my time so special.

"Every staff member every player and every fan. Thank you!