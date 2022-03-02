Naismith wants to finally make some FA Cup memories as he hopes to lead Luton out against Chelsea at Kenilworth Road

Kal Naismith's best memory in the FA Cup so far is this goal against Harrogate for the Hatters

If selected, Hatters defender Kal Naismith can’t wait to lead his side out on the Kenilworth Road playing surface against Premier League Chelsea this evening, as he looks forward to hopefully and finally making some FA Cup memories that will stick with him in the future.

The 30-year-old was left racking his brains in the week when asked for the best moments from his eight year career in the competition, saying: “I don’t have any memories of the FA Cup, I’ve got a shocking memory as it is.

"Last year, Chelsea and Stamford Bridge we got beaten and I never played particularly well.

“I probably need to say the Harrogate game, which is close to my memory.

"I scored a nice goal, we played well enough so I’d probably go Harrogate.

“So, let’s make Wednesday night the best memory.”

Taking a swift scan back though Naismith’s efforts in the world's most famous cup competition and it's easy to see why nothing stands out as of yet.

Prior to joining Luton, he has made just five appearances, three during his time with Accrington Stanley, a first round defeat against Tranmere Rovers back in 2013, before coming off the bench against Notts County at the same stage the following season, also having 79 minutes of the 1-1 second round draw with Yeovil, Stanley going out in the replay.

When at Portsmouth, he then came on in the first round win over Macclesfield in 2015, before waiting four years for a next outing, that a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion after signing for Wigan Athletic, before joining Town last season.

Having been named captain in recent weeks due to Sonny Bradley's groin operation, then if named in the side, there is every chance that Naismith will have the honour of leading Town out once more this evening.

It’s something he will allow himself a moment or two to take in as well, saying: “It will definitely be special, it’ll be a big moment.

"Every time it is, leading the team out, something I’m massively grateful for.

"It gives me goosebumps and sometimes I just look about and think just how lucky I am and how far I’ve come to be leading the team out, especially this one with the group of lads and the amount of leaders we have in that changing room.

"It's always a proud moment, we don’t know the team yet, but if it is me leading them out it will be another proud moment as it is every week."

Doing it a ground he is thrilled to call his home will make it that bit more of an occasion too, as Naismith added: "It’s some place to play.

"This is a true story, honest to god it’s a true story, when I was at Portsmouth you do the Q&As in the programme.

"They do ten questions with a player or whatever, one of the questions was the best away ground that you’ve played at.

“When I was at Rangers, we played in the third division, so all of the away grounds there were poor.

“It was just pressed into my memory that when I played for Portsmouth at Luton, so I actually said in my answer, Kenilworth Road.

“Luton and Portsmouth were rivals at the time, going for the League Two title and it was such a hostile place to go.

“The fans were loud, everyone was on top of you, it's an old stadium, but it’s got history to it.

"The fans are massively behind the team, winning or losing, so it’s a place I really enjoy playing.