Naismith wants to make the most of his second chance after returning to Luton on loan from Bristol City

Defender is back for his second spell at Kenilworth Road

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more

Luton Town have re-signed left-sided defender Kal Naismith on a loan deal from fellow Championship side Bristol City until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old originally left Kenilworth Road for Ashton Gate back in the summer of 2022 after being named Player of the Season for the Hatters, having featured 68 times and scoring four goals, including a memorable stoppage time winner against AFC Bournemouth in January 2022. Since leaving the club, Naismith, who has had stints at Rangers, Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic during his career, has made just 52 appearances for the Robins, including playing seven times this season due to a hamstring injury, with three starts, his last outing on November 5, a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United

Naismith has been fit enough to earn a place on the bench in City's last three Championship matches though, as he ends an injury-hit spell with the club, hamstring and calf problems limiting him to just 15 outings last term, with two goals, his season curtailed on November 29. However, the versatile player, who has represented Scotland at U16 and U17 level is now looking to make the most of his second opportunity with the Hatters, as speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “I’m delighted and excited to be back and grateful to get this opportunity.

Kal Naismith is back with the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith

"It’s a great squad and, while we’re not in a great place at the minute, it’s still an amazing place with amazing people. I want to come in and help and have a good end of the season. I’ll give everything, I couldn’t have loved my time here before any more. It’s not often people get second chances but I’m back to try and have a positive impact on the team between now and the end of the season.”

Discussing his new addition, Town boss Matt Bloomfield added: “We’re so pleased to get this signing done. Kal knows the club inside out and the amount of smiles and hugs he got this morning walking through the door tell you how popular he was, and still is. As I said when I joined, this club is authentic and that authenticity and what we stand for as a football club has to remain. I find that as a big responsibility for myself to keep that Luton character, and Kal knows the building. Everyone knows Kal, they know what he stands for, they know what he’s going to bring.

"He’s a player I’ve admired from afar for a number of years. I played against him when he was a wide player, then he went to centre-back and did so well here in his first spell. I know that one of my friends was interested in signing him when he went to Bristol City, so he’s highly regarded throughout the game. He’s a dominant defender, a leader and a character, but he can also play with the ball and gives us good balance with his left foot, so we are really excited to work with him.”