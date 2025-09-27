League One: Luton Town 1 Doncaster Rovers 0

Luton relieved some of the pressure on manager Matt Bloomfield with a solid 1-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers this afternoon.

The Town chief had endured a difficult week following the 3-1 defeat at Lincoln City last weekend, a performance that saw him come under pressure from the visiting fans, with chief executive Gary Sweet also giving an interview in the week where he stated his disappointment with what he witnessed against the Imps, also warning that anything less than a play-off finish would be unacceptable this term.

Having lost successive home games, then facing a Doncaster Rovers side who won League Two last season and picked up eight victories from their opening 10 matches in all competitions this term, wasn’t the easiest of propositions, but Town looked solid in gaining a crucial three points. The hosts made three changes for the contest, Christ Makosso restored to the starting line-up and moving to right back as Bloomfield finally shifted to the back four he stated was his ‘end goal’ during his pre-match press conference.

Kal Naismith scored the winner for Luton this afternoon - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

He also brought Lamine Fanne in for his first start since the 2-1 defeat at Bradford City last month, with Shayden Morris making his full debut as well, Jerry Yates out with concussion, Jordan Clark and Nigel Lonwijk missing through injury, while Marvelous Nakamba on the bench for the first time this term as well.

Town looked to use Morris’s pace as often as they could in the early stages, the winger twice getting away from his man and then sending over crosses, the second seeing ex-Hatter Matty Pearson appear to use his arm to clear, only for referee Tim Robinson to wave away the appeals. Luton went close again on 12 minutes, Nahki Wells released on the left and his ball to the back post was met by the advancing Fanne whose volley was shovelled away uncomfortably by visiting keeper Ian Lawlor.

With Rovers warned early on about their time wasting, the Hatters produced a far better showing than they had the previous weekend, trying to utilise their pacey front men whenever possible, Fanne having an attempt deflected from a quick free kick, Wells also winning a corner. The addition of Morris to the starting XI meant Luton had a constant threat on the right hand side, as the deadline day signing motored away from a deep position, Fanne unable to pick the right pass, the only real blemish on the midfielder's opening half an hour, as he caught the eye throughout in his more central role.

George Saville, who was happy to fly in and make some tigerish challenges throughout, then nipped in to win the ball from a Rovers throw which saw Milli Alli have a crack from 25 yards that was always rising. In the closing stages of the first period, Town upped the ante, Fanne’s shot parried by Lawlor, with the visiting defence blocking Saville’s follow up as well.

Morris then beat Glenn Middleton on the right with 40 minutes gone, the Rovers player sliding into bring him down and earn the game’s first booking, but Doncaster’s punishment didn’t end there, Saville’s inswinging free kick delivered perfectly for Naismith to get in front of Pearson to head via Lawlor into the roof of the net.

Town then had a brilliant chance to double their lead just before the break with an excellent move seeing Saville free Wells in the area who spun and had his trailing leg clipped by Jamie Sterry for a clear penalty. The forward, having netted from 12 yards against Plymouth Argyle in the last home game, stepped up once more, only to see Lawlor pull off a fantastic save to palm behind for a corner.

Doncaster then had a great opportunity of their own in first half injury time when Zack Nelson was harshly adjudged to have handballed on the edge of the box when Middleton’s shot crashed into him, but Luton’s wall did their job to repel the midfielder’s free kick. The second period was broken up by some early substitutions, Luke Molyneux going close on the hour mark when he flashed a shot across the six yard box.

Midway through the half, Alli once more tried another ambitious attempt from long range, which as is becoming the norm at times now, didn’t ever look like testing Lawlor. Having kept Doncaster quiet for large periods, Town’s one-on-one defending impressing, particularly by Naismith and Makosso, with Teden Mengi and Mads Andersen dominating the air too, the visitors did begin to build a modicum of pressure, as after clearing a Luton corner, Jordan Gibson motored away from Saville.

He found substitute Toyosi Olusanya sprinting away through the middle, his touch thankfully too heavy, which allowed Josh Keeley to race off his line and gather. Luke Molyneux’s tame attempt was of no concern for the Irish keeper either, as Luton made a triple alteration of their own on 74 minutes, with Nakamba on for his first outing of the season, with Joe Gbode and Bramall also introduced, Alli, Fanne and Wells making way.

Gbode instantly showcased his height to give Town an extra dimension to their attack, as his cameo was quite outstanding, putting his body on the line and also holding the ball up brilliantly to give his side some real breathing space in the final stages. With his defence getting the way of some hopeful attempts from the visitors, they almost came a cropper in the six minutes of stoppage time, Molyneux left unmarked at the back post, but he sliced into the stands, allowing Luton to celebrate a much-needed home victory.

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Christ Makosso, Mads Andersen, Teden Mengi, Kal Naismith ©, George Saville, Lamine Fanne (Marvelous Nakamba 74), Shayden Morris (Gideon Kodua 55), Zack Nelson (Jake Richards 90), Milli Alli (Cohen Bramall 75), Nahki Wells (Joe Gbode 74). Subs not used: James Shea, Lasse Nordas.

Rovers: Ian Lawlor, Jamie Sterry (Brandon Hanlan 68), James Maxwell, Owen Bailey ©, Matty Pearson, Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent, Connor O’Riordan (Sean Grehan 20), Billy Sharp (Toyosi Olusanya 58), Glenn Middleton (Jordan Gibson 58), Robbie Gotts (Ben Close 46). Subs not used: Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Jack Senior. Booked: Middleton 39, Keeley 45, Kodua 77. Referee: Tim Robinson. Attendance: 10,957 (1,072 Rovers).