Nakamba disappointed with Black Cats draw but believes Luton can reach the Premier League
Midfielder gives his thoughts after the Hatters are pegged back by Sunderland
Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was frustrated to only pick up a point during the 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday but remains confident the Hatters can join his parent club Aston Villa in the Premier League in May.
Town had led 1-0 at the Stadium of LIght through Alfie Doughty’s fierce drive from a cleverly worked free kick that ended up going straight through home keeper Anthony Patterson.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The visitors had looked like they were going to secure a fourth straight victory with Nakamba to the fore, the Zimbabwe international making nine tackles, two interceptions, one clearance and blocking one shot for good measure too.
However, Luton then conceded a dubious penalty with four minutes to go that Amad Diallo converted as they had to make do with a point.
It saw them cut the gap on third placed Sheffield United, who now have a game in hand to six points with eight matches to play, as cheered on by over 1,000 supporters, Nakamba tweeted: “Disappointed with the result today.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Many thanks to our 12th man the fans.
"#TheTownIsGoingUp.”
Replying to him on Twitter, @chazabbb said: “Don’t leave stay right here.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
@cclarke100: “Top performance mate!!
"Rest up now and go again in a couple of weeks COYH.”
@LTFCPanthers: "Immense performance in central midfield again Marv, shame about the referee but we move.”
@DoughnutDove: “Dropped two points to their 12th man, the referee.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
@ihalliwell: “Great performance by you and the team, 11 cup finals to go.”
@SteveNkomo51: “Gutted with the result also, the second spot is slowly drifting away but you will have playoff to redeem yourselves guys &make it to Wembley stadium for the final playoff.
"Gud luck bra with chasing automatic qualification, l hope at some point Sheffield Utd would lose consecutively.”
@BSMugadza: “Keep going warrior. You're setting the bar high.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
@PaulSparks1964: “Enjoy the ‘break’, recharge those batteries ready for the game we all want won, more than any other, in two weeks time. #COYH.”
@FensomeConor: “Excellent stuff mate.”
@MavhungaTW: “You are making us proud as a nation @Nakamba_11.”