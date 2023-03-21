News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
32 minutes ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
40 minutes ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
1 hour ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
1 hour ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report
2 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan

Nakamba disappointed with Black Cats draw but believes Luton can reach the Premier League

Midfielder gives his thoughts after the Hatters are pegged back by Sunderland

By Mike Simmonds
Published 21st Mar 2023, 07:42 GMT- 2 min read

Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was frustrated to only pick up a point during the 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday but remains confident the Hatters can join his parent club Aston Villa in the Premier League in May.

Town had led 1-0 at the Stadium of LIght through Alfie Doughty’s fierce drive from a cleverly worked free kick that ended up going straight through home keeper Anthony Patterson.

The visitors had looked like they were going to secure a fourth straight victory with Nakamba to the fore, the Zimbabwe international making nine tackles, two interceptions, one clearance and blocking one shot for good measure too.

Most Popular

However, Luton then conceded a dubious penalty with four minutes to go that Amad Diallo converted as they had to make do with a point.

It saw them cut the gap on third placed Sheffield United, who now have a game in hand to six points with eight matches to play, as cheered on by over 1,000 supporters, Nakamba tweeted: “Disappointed with the result today.

"Many thanks to our 12th man the fans.

"#TheTownIsGoingUp.”

Hatters midfielder Marvelous Nakamba
Hatters midfielder Marvelous Nakamba
Hatters midfielder Marvelous Nakamba

Replying to him on Twitter, @chazabbb said: “Don’t leave stay right here.”

@cclarke100: “Top performance mate!!

"Rest up now and go again in a couple of weeks COYH.”

@LTFCPanthers: "Immense performance in central midfield again Marv, shame about the referee but we move.”

@DoughnutDove: “Dropped two points to their 12th man, the referee.”

@ihalliwell: “Great performance by you and the team, 11 cup finals to go.”

@SteveNkomo51: “Gutted with the result also, the second spot is slowly drifting away but you will have playoff to redeem yourselves guys &make it to Wembley stadium for the final playoff.

"Gud luck bra with chasing automatic qualification, l hope at some point Sheffield Utd would lose consecutively.”

@BSMugadza: “Keep going warrior. You're setting the bar high.”

@PaulSparks1964: “Enjoy the ‘break’, recharge those batteries ready for the game we all want won, more than any other, in two weeks time. #COYH.”

@FensomeConor: “Excellent stuff mate.”

@MavhungaTW: “You are making us proud as a nation @Nakamba_11.”

Premier LeagueBlack CatsLutonAston Villa