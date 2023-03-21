Nakamba disappointed with Black Cats draw but believes Luton can reach the Premier League

Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was frustrated to only pick up a point during the 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday but remains confident the Hatters can join his parent club Aston Villa in the Premier League in May.

Town had led 1-0 at the Stadium of LIght through Alfie Doughty’s fierce drive from a cleverly worked free kick that ended up going straight through home keeper Anthony Patterson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The visitors had looked like they were going to secure a fourth straight victory with Nakamba to the fore, the Zimbabwe international making nine tackles, two interceptions, one clearance and blocking one shot for good measure too.

However, Luton then conceded a dubious penalty with four minutes to go that Amad Diallo converted as they had to make do with a point.

It saw them cut the gap on third placed Sheffield United, who now have a game in hand to six points with eight matches to play, as cheered on by over 1,000 supporters, Nakamba tweeted: “Disappointed with the result today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Many thanks to our 12th man the fans.

"#TheTownIsGoingUp.”

Hatters midfielder Marvelous Nakamba

Replying to him on Twitter, @chazabbb said: “Don’t leave stay right here.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@cclarke100: “Top performance mate!!

"Rest up now and go again in a couple of weeks COYH.”

@LTFCPanthers: "Immense performance in central midfield again Marv, shame about the referee but we move.”

@DoughnutDove: “Dropped two points to their 12th man, the referee.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@ihalliwell: “Great performance by you and the team, 11 cup finals to go.”

@SteveNkomo51: “Gutted with the result also, the second spot is slowly drifting away but you will have playoff to redeem yourselves guys &make it to Wembley stadium for the final playoff.

"Gud luck bra with chasing automatic qualification, l hope at some point Sheffield Utd would lose consecutively.”

@BSMugadza: “Keep going warrior. You're setting the bar high.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@PaulSparks1964: “Enjoy the ‘break’, recharge those batteries ready for the game we all want won, more than any other, in two weeks time. #COYH.”

@FensomeConor: “Excellent stuff mate.”