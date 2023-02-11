Nakamba earns first Luton start as Town make two changes at Coventry
Championship: Coventry City v Luton Town
On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba makes his first start for the Hatters at Coventry City this afternoon.
The Zimbabwe international is one of two changes from last weekend's 1-0 victory over Stoke City, with Gabe Osho also in, as Leeds United loanee Cody Drameh is injured, Allan Campbell dropping to the bench.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Experienced midfielder Henri Lansbury is also back amongst the substitutes for the first time since October.
Sky Blues: Ben Wilson, Callum Doyle, Kyle McFadzean (C), Jamie Allen, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Ben Sheaf, Luke McNally, Viktor Gyokeres, Matty Godden, Josh Eccles, Gustavo Hamer.
Subs: Simon Moore, Michael Rose, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Sean Maguire, Tyler Walker, Jake Bidwell, Kasey Palmer.
Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Alfie Doughty, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer (C), Gabe Osho, Amari'i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Subs: James Shea, Cauley Woodrow, Luke Berry, Fred Onyedinma, Allan Campbell, Henri Lansbury, Joe Taylor.
Referee: Stephen Martin.