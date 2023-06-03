Nakamba needed to win at Wembley with Luton after Villa's Carabao Cup final defeat to City

For midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, he simply had to win at Wembley Stadium last weekend.

The 29-year-old former Club Brugge and Vitesse Arnhem player had run out at the home of English football once before, that at his parent club Aston Villa, as they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final back in March 2020, goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri sealing victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Making his second trip to the ground as Luton took on Coventry in the Championship play-off final, the Zimbabwe international found it a much, much better experience this time, as he took to the pitch in front of 85,000 supporters .

Starting in the holding role he has more than made his own during his loan spell with the Hatters, Nakamba was at his brilliant best once more, particularly in the first half, as Luton led 1-0 through Jordan Clark’s goal, although should have really put the bed, missing a host of other chances.

Leading the way with six tackles and four interceptions, the midfielder was powerless to prevent Gustavo Hamer from equalising in the second half, as the scores stayed level at 1-1 through the end of normal time and extra time.

With penalties required to decide who was going to the Premier League, Nakamba stepped up from the spot to take Luton’s third attempt, converting with real aplomb, as the Hatters went on to win 6-5 and reach the top flight, sparking scenes of stunned disbelief among the near 40,000 Hatters fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the day, Nakamba, who hasn’t ruled out returning to Kenilworth Road next season, said: “It was exciting playing at Wembley.

Marvelous Nakamba was celebrating at Wembley on this occasion

"When you see a big game at Wembley, it’s always a big moment, a big day, and to see the fans from Luton and Coventry in the stadium, it was a full stadium, a sold out stadium, really exciting.

“Of course, second time was a fantastic time for us.

"I was also thinking about it, I was here before, Carabao Cup final and we lost and now I was like, I need to win this one.”