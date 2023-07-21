Nakamba pens classy message to Aston Villa after agreeing Luton Town move

Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba has penned a classy message to Aston Villa following his permanent move to Luton Town yesterday.

The 29-year-old headed to Villa Park back in August 2019, signing for a fee of £11m from Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge.

He went on to play 68 times for Villa, with 58 of those games coming in the top flight, but his last outing came back in May 2022 when Villa lost 3-2 at Manchester City.

After not featuring for the Villains last term, Nakamba went to Kenilworth Road in January and produced some wonderful displays as the Hatters reached the Premier League, eating Coventry City in the play-off final at Wembley.

After the Hatters were able to bring the fans' favourite back on a full-time basis yesterday, then giving thanks to his former side, Nakamba wrote on Instagram: “There’s always an end to everything, good things as well.

"My time at Aston Villa has come to an end.

“I would like to thank the fans as they are the most important part of the club

Marvelous Nakamba poses for a picture with an Aston Villa supporter - pic: Albert Perez/Getty Images

“A special thanks to the current and previous technical staff and all my team mates whom I shared many nice memories with.

“I would also want to thank those people who do not see themselves on the front covers of the club, but without them nothing would be possible, these people include the chefs who prepared food for us, the cleaners, the security staff and the groundsmen who kept the grass in the best conditions.

“#UTV See you soon @avfcofficial.”

A statement on Villa’s official website added: “Aston Villa can confirm that Marvelous Nakamba has joined Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

“The midfielder spent the latter part of last season on loan at Kenilworth Road, helping the Hatters clinch promotion to the Premier League via the Play-Offs.

“Nakamba had been at Villa since the summer of 2019 having previously played for the likes of Club Brugge and Nancy.

“He would go on to make 68 appearances in claret and blue.

“Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Marvelous for his service to the club and wish him all the best in his future career.”