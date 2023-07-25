Nakamba reveals it was one of his 'easiest decisions' to leave Aston Villa for Luton Town

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba revealed it was one of the ‘easiest decisions’ he has ever made when deciding to return to Kenilworth Road on a permanent deal last week.

The 29-year-old brought an end to a summer of speculation by agreeing to join Luton from Aston Villa on a full-time basis, signing a three year contract after the two clubs settled on an undisclosed fee.

Nakamba had been looking to come back ever since his terrific loan spell in Bedfordshire ended with promotion to the Premier League via the play-off final at Wembley last term, the Zimbabwe international playing a key role in Luton reaching the top flight

He made 20 appearances in total, scoring from the spot during the 6-5 shootout success over Coventry City, and speaking to the club’s official website after heading back for pre-season training, he said: “I'm so excited, I'm delighted to be here, to be home.

"It was definitely one of the most easiest decisions I've ever made.

“I wanted to be back, especially after what we did as a team at Wembley after the final.

"I was saying to myself and praying to God to continue the journey with the team.

“I felt at home and I think my six months was lovely.

"When I came back to training, I felt like I was just coming back to continue.”

Nakamba’s first outing for the Hatters came when playing the final half an hour of Luton’s 1-0 home victory over Stoke City back in February, as he went on to become a huge crowd favourite with the Town supporters.

He started every other game but one following that triumph, rested against Hull City in the final match of the regular season, but had seen enough during the opening contest to know he was in the right place, adding: “I felt it from the first day, when I joined.

"I felt the love from the fans, from everyone around the club, and also my first game when we played here, we played against Stoke City, we won 1-0.

"After the game, before the game, I saw the fans, they were proud of the team, pushing everyone and I saw how passionate they were about the team.

"The way they pushed everyone to give everything, to work hard, that’s my strength.