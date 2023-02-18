Nakamba thanks Hatters 'family' for welcoming him to Luton following Aston Villa switch

New Luton loan signing Marvelous Nakamba has thoroughly enjoyed becoming part of the Hatters’ ‘family’ following his move from Premier League side Aston Villa recently.

The 29-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road on a deal until the end of the season during the final day of the transfer window, leaving the top flight club, who paid £11m for him back in 2019, as he sought regular first team football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has got that too, starting both matches at Coventry and Preston last week, also coming on in the 1-0 victory over Stoke City a fortnight ago too.

Luton midfielder Marvelous Nakamba

A few familiar faces have helped him settle in to life in Bedfordshire, but as Nakamba revealed, the whole dressing room has been hugely welcoming, as he said: “Henri Lansbury, I know him from Aston Villa, he’s a good guy and Admiral Muskwe, I know him from the national team from Zimbabwe.

“To be fair, the lads in the dressing room they welcome me, they’re good lads, good players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s more like a family with everyone to be fair.

“I didn’t have to only be associated with Henri Lansbury and Admiral Muskwe, everyone is coming over to me, all the other new players.

"It’s more than a family, so easier for me to get on with every player in the dressing room.”

Although Nakamba didn’t know a huge deal about the Hatters before joining he did have some background knowledge, due to his former Villa team-mate and current Zimbabwe compatriot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “I watched a few games in the Championship, because of Henri Lansbury my former team-mate from Aston Villa and also Admiral Muskwe, and Brendan Galloway played here before.

"He’s from Zimbabwe, so I spoke with him a little bit, I always follow other Zimbabwe players, wherever they play, so I knew a little bit about Luton.”

Nakamba was also happy to receive a fine welcome from the supporters too, as he said: “The fans, they were happy and I got a few messages from Zimbabwe.

"There’s a lot of Zimbabweans who live in Luton and also for me, it was perfectly timed for me and the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was really excited to come here and help the club for the project, where the club are looking to go and I think it’s perfect for both sides for myself and the club.

“It’s a good time, and now we’re still fighting for it, we’re still in it, we just need to take it game by game and we’re looking forward to giving everything for the club.

“I’m very delighted and thanks for the welcome from the fans, from the club, everyone involved in the club, the coaches, technical staff, my team-mates.