Nakamba vows not to get 'carried away' after returning from serious knee injury

Midfielder makes first league start against Millwall

Hatters midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is determined not to get too carried away as he continues his quest to regain full match fitness following an eight month lay-off due to a knee injury.

Having helped Town reach the Premier League after signing on loan from Aston Villa in January 2023, Nakamba then moved to Bedfordshire permanently last summer, making 13 top flight appearances for Town before disaster struck, the Zimbabwean international injuring his meniscus during a training session at the Brache in December.

It saw him ruled out of Luton’s attempts to remain in the highest tier of English football, while he was also absent from the club’s pre-season programme as he continued on his recovery trail. However, Nakamba was finally able to test the waters when given the opening 45 minutes of Town’s Carabao Cup exit to QPR last month, before getting a first league start at Millwall on Saturday, the Hatters winning 1-0 to belatedly kickstart their Championship campaign.

Luton midfielder Marvelous Nakamba - pic: Liam Smith

Nakamba completed almost 80 minutes at the Den as he now looks to push on and help Luton earn a second promotion during his time with the club. To do that, manager Rob Edwards revealed he will undergo a slightly different training schedule to his team-mates to ensure he is in the best possible condition and the midfielder himself admitted he will do whatever it takes to make that happen, saying: “The club, they are trying to help me, but I feel good, I feel great, I feel strong, I just have to push up and get the match sharpness.

“Sometimes us as players, or me myself, I get carried away and say ‘I want to do this,’ but it’s just maintaining me, managing me. I’m ready whenever they need me and so it was a good feeling (playing against Millwall) and I’m feeling good. It’s not like the same before when I could feel something, now I’m feeling great, I’m just willing to push more.

"Of course I have to manage it now, sometimes you can get carried away, maybe end up getting not the same injury, but similar muscles, you can pull a muscle, something like that, so I just have to follow the programmes from the physios and the club. I’m getting involved more in the group more of the time now so it’s encouraging. I’ve been doing most of the training with the group although managing it sometimes.”

Although Nakamba has been sidelined with a knee injury before, missing four months when he was with the Villains under Steven Gerrard, this was by the far the longest time the 30-year-old had spent in the treatment room during his career. He admitted it was a frustrating period to get through, but was quick to thank all those connected with the Hatters for their support while completing his rehabilitation period.

The former Vitesse Arnhem and Club Brugge midfielder, who cost Villa £11m when signing in August 2019, continued: “It was a long, long, long time, eight months, I’ve been out a few times but this is the longest one. Now I’m really grateful and thankful to God that I’m okay now and I’m happy now. You have to exercise to stay in shape, but sometimes you’re not allowed to do certain exercises so it can be difficult when you’re sitting at home.

"I had to manage it, everything, my diet, to stay more active in whatever way I can, but I’m a strong person, I believe in coming back strong, so I was just pushing myself in the rehabilitation, speaking with other players who have had similar injuries as well. I’m really grateful for the club, my family, the fans, everyone has been supporting me.

"I’ve got some good friends, but the Luton fans, they've been supporting me, they've been sending me messages, encouraging me. I’m really grateful to them and that’s why I’m pushing myself to get 100 percent, although I feel like I’m getting there now, to give everything for the fans and the club.”

With Nakamba on the pitch against Millwall, Luton had a far more balanced feel to their midfield, thanks to the natural defensive element that he brings, plus his positional play and calmness in possession too. He did also feature at the other end of the field, having a role in Teden Mengi’s winner when he found Liam Walsh to set up the centre half who brilliantly stroked into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Boss Edwards was enthused to have one of the most experienced members of his squad available and raring to go again, adding: “It’s a huge boost. We’ve got to play him fit and this is what I was saying to you guys, his training week is slightly different now. There was an element of a risk as Pelly (Mpanzu) is fit and flying to go, but today was almost like, Marv can be effective, but also players play to fitness as well, so it was a big bonus.”