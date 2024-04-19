Naming academy graduates like Chigozie in Luton's squad is the one 'silver lining' for Hatters boss during injury crisis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The opportunity to put so many of Luton’s academy graduates on the bench in the Premier League is the one ‘silver lining’ for manager Rob Edwards during Town’s lengthy injury crisis this season.

With 12 first team players absent going into last weekend’s trip to Manchester City, the Hatters boss had Joe Johnson, Zack Nelson, Axel Piesold, Taylan Harris, a transfer window signing from Reading, and Christian Chigozie among the substitutes at the Etihad Stadium to ensure Luton were able to fill the nine substitute berths permitted. Johnson came on to make his Premier League debut in the closing stages, Nelson earning a second outing in the top flight as well, as Edwards has also used Jayden Luker at times earlier in the campaign, ahead of his successful loan move to National League side Woking, and midfielder Dominic Dos Santos Martins too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the second time that 16-year-old Chigozie, a Year 11 pupil at Chiltern Academy and taking his GCSEs in a few weeks time, has been involved in such a clash, as he was on the bench for the 2-0 loss to Arsenal earlier this month as well. On being able to give the young centre half, who has been playing for the club’s U16s and U18s this term, the experience of being in and around a game at the highest tier of English football, Edwards said: “I've used the word inspiration a few times now but we'll keep saying the same thing.

Christian Chigozie, Zack Nelson and Joe Johnson applaud the Luton fans at the Emirates Stadium - pic: Liam Smith

"Everything that’s going on at the moment, Zack making his Premier League debut, JJ being involved a lot, Axel as well, it should give everyone in the academy a big lift and show them that anything’s possible, especially at the moment. Hopefully it keeps everyone working hard and gives us some real belief that they can achieve great things by being good at what they do, working hard, being a good person and all of those things that we want.

"It’s hard, it's frustrating as we want to be able to pick and select our strongest squad, especially at this stage of the season, but the one silver lining is it gives a lot of belief for everyone in the academy. It (Arsenal games) was a really special night for him and would have been a big, big thing for him. He’s the same age as my middle daughter though so that does make me feel a little bit old!”

Having so many teenagers in and around the Luton first team is something that Edwards hopes will send a message to any youngsters dreaming of following in their footsteps that it is possible if they continue to put the hard yards in. He added: “It can be viewed as brilliant, young kids who are aspiring to be a footballer, or whatever they want to be, it's a lovely story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've got to stress, it’s one appearance on the bench, with the nicest will in the world, he’s not made it yet. When he makes 100 appearances maybe he could say ‘here I am,’ but it’s certainly a really good start. Things have been sped up because of the situation we’re in at the moment but hopefully it shows a few kids at school that he’s with that you can dream.