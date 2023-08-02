Nelson and Allen on target as Luton U21s fight back to draw with United

Second half goals from Zack Nelson and Josh Allen earned Luton Town’s U21s a 2-2 draw at National League South side Welling United last night.

The Hatters once again went with a youthful side for the clash, with two trialists on the field, including one in goal, giving starts to Oli Lynch, Axel Piesold and Tobias Braney.

It was the Wings who made the better start though, leading 1-0 early on through David Kamara’s penalty.

Zack Nelson was on target for the Hatters at Welling - pic: Luton Town FC

With half an hour gone, Welling had doubled their lead as well, Taylor Curran finding the net following a corner.

After the break, the Hatters, who had made four substitutions around the hour mark, started to threaten themselves, Jayden Luker firing wide and Nelson denied by Ben Winterbottom.

Javarn Pitterson replaced the home keeper and after Allen was thwarted by an excellent sliding challenge from Donald Macaulay, Nelson pulled one back with 15 to go.

Town then had an equaliser in the final minute when Allen tapped home, as Luton were grateful to their trialist stopper for preventing Ollie Godziemski from winning it at the death.

Hatters: Trialist, Claude Kayibanda, Archie Heron (Jayden Luker 54), Axel Piesold (Jacob Pinnington 62), Jack Bateson, Josh Odell-Bature, Trialist (Jake Burger 62), Tyrelle Newton, Oli Lynch, Zack Nelson, Tobias Braney (Josh Allen 62).

Sub not used: Cai Hockey.

The U16s ran out 8-0 winners at West Bromwich Albion thanks to doubles from Fox, Knote-Reed and a trialist, with Chigozie and Benagr also scoring.

Hatters: ​Booth, Shepherd, Benagr, Chigozie, Roberts-Edema, Routh, Kirby, Deurell-Benito, Fox, Trialist, Trialist.