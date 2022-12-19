Nelson is Luton's hat-trick hero as Hatters U18s thump Birmingham 6-0 in FA Youth Cup

Luton hat-trick hero Zack Nelson

Zack Nelson scored a hat-trick as Luton Town U18s turned in a near perfect performance to thrash Birmingham City U18s 6-0 and reach the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup for the first time since 2016 at St Andrew’s this evening.

Alan McCormack’s side went into the game against a team who play in the U18 Professional Development League North Division, where they had won their last three matches, full of confidence, having tasted victory in 13 out of 14 EFL South-East Youth Alliance matches to sit at the summit, scoring 59 goals in the process.

Jake Burger, one of just five starters who featured in last season’s defeat against Burnley at this stage, was denied by home keeper Bradley Mayo early on, but the visitors impressive start was rewarded on 14 minutes, Joe Johnson’s cross from the left headed in by Oli Lynch.

Nelson’s low attempt was well saved by the increasingly busy Mayo, who also kept out Johnson as well.

Still Luton pressed though, Lynch turning down a chance to shoot moments before half time, but just when it looked like the opportunity had gone begging, Jayden Luker reached the by-line and his deflected cross was nodded into the net by Nelson.

Any hopes the Blues had of mounting a comeback were dashed 20 seconds into the second period as Luton attacked from the off, Millar Matthews-Lewis and Lynch both unable to beat Mayo, the loose ball driven home by Nelson.

Ben Beresford finally had a shot in anger for the hosts, Sam Bentley palming away, as the Hatters then made it 4-0 with the goal of the game on 72 minutes.

A sweeping move on the left saw Heron combine with Nelson, he picked out the overlapping Johnson who fired splendidly into the roof of the net.

The fifth arrived from the penalty spot when Matthews-Lewis was brought down outside the area only for referee Ben Cooke to point to the spot, Nelson sending Mayo the wrong way to complete his hat-trick.

Late on, City defender Engwau Oduka was shown a straight red card by the official for a rash tackle on substitute Rio Martucci.

Luton then added even more gloss to the final scoreline, Lynch’s cross-shot was deflected past Mayo by home defender Zach Willis.

Town will now face the winner of Tottenham Hotspur U18s or Queens Park Rangers U18s at Kenilworth Road, the game due to be played before Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Luton Town: Sam Bentley; Jacob Pinnington, Jack Bateson, Jacob Vickers, Joe Johnson; Jake Burger, Archie Heron (Rio Martucci 74), Jayden Luker, Zack Nelson (Jack Lorentzen-Jones 86); Millar Matthews-Lewis (Jamie Odegah 79), Oli Lynch.

Subs not used: Hockey, Claude Kayibanda, Tyrell Giwa, Max Scott.