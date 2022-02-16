Neufville returns but Luton go out of the Beds Senior Cup after shoot-out defeat to Leighton

Conor Lawless scored from the spot but Luton were beaten on penalties - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton Town’s development side were knocked out of the Beds Senior Cup after a penalty shoot-out defeat to SSML Premier Division side Leighton Town at Bell Close on Tuesday night.

Picking a youthful side for the contest, the Hatters’ youngsters started well despite the difficult conditions, the game needing a 4pm pitch inspection before getting the go-ahead.

An early chance on three minutes saw visiting striker TQ Addy move the ball around three players before his pass into Josh Allen went astray.

Efforts in the first 10 minutes from both Zack Nelson and Allen were blocked by the hosts' defence, while the Hatters’ first real opportunity came on 12 minutes when Ed McJannet’s cross was met by Nelson who was inches away from giving Town the lead, hitting the post.

A mistake from Eddie Corbit at the back just before the half hour saw Luton’s defender dispossessed as striker Jervon Campbell only had Jameson Horlick to beat, however, he squandered the chance, placing his shot wide of the post.

Moments later, Addy found himself in a similar position for Luton but sent his attempt over the bar.

In the final stages of the half, Aidan Francis-Clarke gifted the ball to Ashton Campbell in a moment of madness, but luckily for the Luton defender, the striker wasted his chance.

After the break, another error by Francis-Clarke saw Ashton Campbell go through again, but with the same outcome, the striker unable to find the back of the net.

Leighton brought on George Kerr for Alfie Osborne, while Town introduced Josh Neufville for his first appearance since May 2020, when breaking his ankle during a loan spell at Yeovil Town.

The forward certainly changed the game, his strength and dominance seeming too much for the Leighton defenders, as he had a golden chance on 75 minutes, looking certain to fire Town ahead, but a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Joe Fitzgerald prevented this.

The challenge was risky as Fitzgerald was already in the referee’s book as it would have meant a certain penalty and red card if he got it wrong, but it was perfectly timed.

Just two minutes later, Corey Panter’s powerful close-range shot was excellently saved by Connor Coulson after Neufville’s dangerous delivery, while at the other end, Kerr’s shot was stopped by Horlick.

With seven minutes left, Luton finally managed to break the deadlock, as Neufville made another venture into the Leighton box.

He found Panter who shifted the ball on to Allen, the striker picking out Tyrelle Newton who slotted home to make it 1-0.

After finally finding themselves in front, the Hatters would have expected to put the game to bed, however, but this wasn’t the case.

In the dying minutes, a threatening cross came into the visitors’ area and Horlick opted to punch, the ball landing at Luke Pyman’s feet, who passed his effort into the net for a late leveller.

That meant penalties, as Panter put Town in front, before James Towell levelled.

Allen then fired over the bar, with Ashton Campbell on target for Leighton, while Addy also missed, Pyman making it 3-1.

Connor Lawless netted his attempt to keep Town in the tie, but Ross Adams made no mistake to ensure the hosts went through.

Hatters: Jameson Horlick, Eddie Corbit, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Corey Panter ©, Jacob Pinnington, Tyrelle Newton, Connor Lawless, Zack Nelson (Josh Neufville 63), Ed McJannet, TQ Addy, Josh Allen.

Subs not used: Jacob Cowler, Jack Bateson, Millar Matthews-Lewis, Luker.