New addition tips Luton to achieve 'great things' under boss Bloomfield

​New Luton signing Isaiah Jones believes the Hatters can achieve some ‘great things’ under new manager Matt Bloomfield.

The 25-year-old had started the season at Middlesbrough, making 23 appearances, before agreeing his move to Town when there was actually a vacancy in the dug-out, former boss Rob Edwards having just left the club by mutual consent. He was quickly replaced though, Bloomfield agreeing to leave a League One promotion challenge with Wycombe Wanderers for a Championship relegation battle at Kenilworth Road last Tuesday.

Having spoken highly of Jones’ addition by the recruitment team, the winger started the new manager’s first game in charge on Saturday, a goalless draw with Preston North End, while he stayed in the starting XI for the midweek 3-2 defeat to Oxford United. Despite having only worked with him for a short time, the Guyana international is already impressed with what he has seen, saying: “I think the gaffer’s style is going to benefit the whole team. We’ve been working very hard the last couple of days and we saw a couple of patterns in the game, but it will take time. Hopefully the fans give us time, there will be mistakes on the road, but at the end goal we’ll achieve great things under him I believe.”

New Luton signing Isaiah Jones has made three starts for Luton since joining from Middlesbrough - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Although Town were never at their best in an attacking sense at the weekend, one aspect they did improve immediately was their solidity at the back, keeping a first clean sheet since November when playing out the stalemate. Jones himself had some chances to help the Hatters grab a first goal of Bloomfield’s reign in the first half, making some speedy bursts on the right flank, but unfortunately it didn’t lead to the ball ending up in the opposition’s net.

Discussing the game, he added: “It was pretty good, a good performance. We should have won the game, we had the better chances, more possession, it just wasn’t to be, but overall a good home debut and I gave the crowd something to look forward to. I want to add a bit more excitement, goals and assists. I should have had a couple of shots, but maybe it’s me just getting used to the ground, the pitch, and trying to get a little connection with my team-mates and the new gaffer’s style.

"It’s been a different week, but from this performance we can only take positives. The boys made me feel more welcome when I walked in the door, especially playing against some of them in the past. It’s a good group and hopefully we achieve our goals this season as I think the squad we have will get out of the bad times we're in.”