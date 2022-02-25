New Bantams boss for Luton loanee Pereira as former Wales manager Mark Hughes takes over at Bradford City

Mark Hughes has been named Bradford City manager

Luton loanee Dion Pereira will have a new manager to report to at Bradford City after the Bantams appointed former Wales boss Mark Hughes yesterday.

Pereira, who joined Bradford in January, has yet to play for the League Two side after what Luton chief Nathan Jones described as a 'puzzling' injury situation that saw him pick up a calf problem during his first training session.

He had initially joined under Derek Adams, who was sacked earlier this month and has since returned to his former club Morecambe this week.

Hughes, 58, has also been in charge of Manchester City, Southampton, Stoke City, Fulham, QPR and Blackburn Rovers, having managed the seventh-highest total of Premier League fixtures in history.

The attacker played for Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Everton, Southampton and Blackburn during his career, also winning 72 caps for his country, and will be in the dugout on Saturday for the home game against Mansfield Town.

Speaking to the club website, he said: "I am really pleased to be here and am looking forward to the role, and the job in hand. It has been an exciting few days.

“It is maybe a little bit of a surprise that I have come in, but do not be put off by that!

“I am here for a reason: to make Bradford City a team people want to come and watch - and are proud to watch.

“The supporters come in their numbers, and that is the thing I have missed since being out of management. I am looking forward to the matchday, getting that adrenaline flowing and interacting with the crowd.

“Certainly, from now until the end of the year, we just want to finish strongly and see where that takes us.

“We want to move the club and everybody with it forward, and hope we can have the success everyone wants.

“I met the squad and got a good reaction. There is time to assess the squad.

“I am confident we can get the results we need to move us up the table.”

City’s chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks added: "His record and stature in the game speaks for itself, and he has achieved a great deal.

"To have him in our dugout is representative of the club’s ambition and desire to be successful.

“This is without doubt one of the most significant appointments in the history of our football club.