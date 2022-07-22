New boy Morris 'excited' by the quality of Luton's strikers

New Town signing Carlton Morris

New Luton striker Carlton Morris admitted that a glance at Town’s teamsheet has left him ‘excited’ by the attacking options that the Hatters possess this season.

The 26-year-old was brought in from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee recently to further bolster a forward-line that boss Nathan Jones had already added to in the transfer window, with the capture of Morris’s former Tykes team-mate Cauley Woodrow, who netted 34 goals in the last three seasons.

The pair join a battery of strikers containing highly-rated top scorer Elijah Adebayo, plus Harry Cornick, who bagged double figures for the first time in his career last term, and the experienced Cameron Jerome as well.

With Morris, Adebayo and Woodrow all beginning the 2-1 win at Northampton Town on Saturday, the new boy said: “I think we’re feeling really confident with the quality we’ve got, especially up there on the pitch.

"It’s something as a footballer you get excited to play in, you see the teamsheet and see some of the names you’re playing with and it’s nice to have that in your own team.”

Adebayo, who scored 17 times in 42 appearances last term, bagged his first goal of the warm-up campaign at Sixfields, robbing Cobblers skipper Jon Guthrie of possession and then coolly beating Lee Burge when facing the keeper one on one.

Morris added: “It was a great finish and I think that showed what we’re about.

"That sort of work-rate high up the pitch, winning the ball high and creating chances and taking them.

“Training’s brilliant, but it’s hard to relate to that true match day feeling which is what we’ve got.