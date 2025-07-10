New boy Saville confident Luton will have enough for promotion push

Midfielder impressed by squad in place at Kenilworth Road

​New Luton signing George Saville is confident that Town will have enough in their squad to change their fortunes on the pitch and mount a sustained challenge for the League One promotion spots this season.

​The Hatters begin their attempts at navigating an instant return to a Championship they dropped out of last term later this month, suffering a second relegation in as many years, with Saville one of their three new signings acquired to date in a bid to make those hopes a reality. The 32-year-old, who has spent his last 11 years in the second tier of English football, does have previous experience of going up from the third tier before which could well come in handy, finishing in second place when on loan with Brentford in the 2013-14 campaign.

Although he’s only been at the club for a week or so, and with plenty more incomings and outgoings expected before the transfer window shuts on Monday, September 1, Saville was already in a confident mood about his new side’s ability to give their supporters something to cheer about during the campaign ahead, saying: “Listen, everyone’s had a difficult couple of years here, but I’ve come here, I chose to come here as it’s my job to help this football club get back to where it was.

George Saville shields the ball against Boreham Wood on Saturday - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images

"I’m excited by the challenge, the foundation and structures are all there for us, so for me, I feel like I've come in at a time where we can change it around. What I’ll do is help what’s already been put in place and try and get a positive outlook from what I’m giving, the input I give to the football club on a daily basis. For me, I know it’s been a tough couple of years, but I’m not looking at that, I’m seeing what can I do to input and give this football club the best chance to bounce back.

“It’s no secret, people don’t like speaking about it and I’m not a big talker regarding relegation and promotion, things like that, but yes, there’s more than enough in that dressing room. Obviously a couple of lads will be going, but a couple of lads will be coming in and we should have more than enough to be competing at the right end of the table this year.”

Even though Saville has joined during a period of uncertainty for some, Alfie Doughty, Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong all linked with moves away, he has been impressed by how the situation is being handled by those in charge, with minimal, if any disruption, adding: “I’ve come in when some are staying, some are going, some are not sure, but the gaffer’s been brilliant with everyone.

"To be fair to the lads as well, not knowing many of the lads, coming in, I wouldn't be able to say who is going and who’s not, because everyone’s day to day, getting on with the training and there’s a real good feeling around the squad. It’s been really good, a really good football club. The staff, players, are so welcoming, on and off the pitch. I couldn't ask for much more as first weeks go. It’s really easy to come into this football club and I’m excited."