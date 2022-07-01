New boy Watson is confident that Hatters boss Jones will help him get the most out of his career

Louie Watson has signed for Luton from Derby - pic: Gareth Owen

New Town addition Louie Watson expects that working with Hatters manager Nathan Jones will ensure he makes the most out his career.

The 21-year-old was unveiled as Luton’s fourth summer signing this afternoon, joining for an undisclosed fee from recently relegated Derby County.

With only 15 first team appearances under his belt for the Rams, although he is capped at Republic u21 level as well, Watson is now ready to unlock his undoubted potential under the tutelage of Jones, saying: “I’m delighted to get it over the line.

"I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time really, and I’m buzzing to join Luton Town.

“Speaking to the gaffer and seeing the team, no-one is a finished article and we’re trying to get to the top of the game.

"The group of boys all want to get better each day.

“The gaffer pushes standards so it’s an ideal scenario to get the most out of my career and to get to where I need to get to.”

On leaving Pride Park after two seasons with the Rams, for a side who finished sixth in the table last term, he added: “It has been a rollercoaster, a lot of positives.

"Coming from West Ham’s academy and going into Derby’s academy, getting my chance in the first team within the first few months and really striving in that environment was a positive.

“I’m just excited to get into a team now who were in the play-offs last year and doing really well.