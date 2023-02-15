New dad Walton might be available for Luton's clash with Championship leaders Burnley

Transfer window signing and new dad Jack Walton is closing in on a return to the Hatters’ squad for this weekend’s home clash against Championship leaders Burnley.

The 24-year-old was brought in by boss Rob Edwards for an undisclosed fee from League One side Barnsley before the deadline passed, with Harry Isted heading the other way on loan.

He was immediately named on the bench for the 1-0 win over Cardiff, but has been absent for the past three matches, with a fit-again James Shea providing cover for Ethan Horvath.

Town stopper Jack Walton has just become a new dad

Although not expected to make the squad for this evening’s trip to Preston North End, Edwards believes he could be in contention when Vincent Kompany brings his table-toppers to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

He said: “Jack’s getting there.

"We’d like to congratulate him as well as him and his partner have had a baby over the last few days, which is some lovely news.

"He’s timed his injury quite well as he’s been able to have a few days with the family and that always comes first.