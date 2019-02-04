New date announced for Luton Town's Newlands Park hearing

Luton Borough Council have announced a new date for their development control committee to decide on Luton Town's planning application for a mixed use scheme at Newlands Park.

The club had originally been given a date of Wednesday, January 30 for the proposals, a fortnight after a new stadium at Power Court was given the green light.

A artists design of how Newlands Park will look

However, with Luton still searching for a new manager and the transfer window closing on January 31, they requested a short delay to the hearing which was accepted.

This has now been confirmed as Monday, March 11 at 4pm, as a letter from Sandra Richardson, Team Leader for Planning Applications to 2020 Developments associate Steve McGrath, from Indigo Planning, published on the Luton Borough Council website this afternoon, said: "Further to the email from Helen McManus dated 18th January requesting a deferral of the above application, I am now in a position to confirm the revised date for the meeting as Monday 11th March 2019, with the meeting scheduled to start at 4pm

"If there are any changes to these arrangements, I will notify you as soon as possible.

"In line with standard practice, formal notification of the meeting will follow once the Agenda has been prepared."