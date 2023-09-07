New date confirmed for Luton's home Premier League clash with Burnley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton’s home Premier League fixture against Burnley has been rearranged to take place on Tuesday, October 3 with a 7.30pm kick-off.
The original match had to be postponed to allow the Hatters time to complete the newlook Bobbers Stand, which had to be completely rebuilt following promotion to the top flight.
That has now been done, Town opening their home campaign against West Ham United last Friday night, meaning the Clarets will head to Bedfordshire early next month.
A statement on the club’s official website said: "We can confirm that our home Premier League fixture with Burnley will now take place on Tuesday 3rd October.
“The match between the two sides promoted together from the Championship in May was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday 19th August, but was postponed to allow extra time for the completion of the new Bobbers Stand at Kenilworth Road.
“Kick-off will be at the earlier than usual time of 7.30pm, with a ticket sales plan to be announced in due course.”
Like Luton, Burnley are yet to win any of their opening three top flight games so far this season, and are bottom of the table having been thumped 5-2 by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.