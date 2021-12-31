New date for Luton's trip to Reading

Hatters make the trip to Reading in January

Luton have announced a new date for their rearranged Championship trip to Reading after the match was called off earlier this month due to an outbreak of Covid in the Royals squad.

The fixture, originally scheduled for Saturday, December 18, will now take place on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, with an 8pm kick-off.

Town still require new dates for their trips to Coventry City and Swansea City, plus the home game with Bristol City, as a statement on the Hatters' official website said: "Tickets for the original fixture in December were refunded and therefore a new sales plan will be released in due course.