New deal can wait as Rea wants to ensure Luton go up

Defender Glen Rea isn’t paying too much attention to his own future as he looks to help Town get promoted this season.

The former Irish U21 international, who recently played his 100th game for Luton, is out of contract in summer, along with a number of players at Kenilworth Road.

We want to get promoted, everyone in there wants to get promoted, so let’s get the job done first. Glen Rea

When asked if he was hoping to stay, Rea said: “I love it here, so yes.

“Let’s just get the job done though. We want to get promoted, everyone in there wants to get promoted, so let’s get the job done first.”

Rea saw his side take a huge step towards their goal with a 2-1 victory over Mansfield on Monday, which means they now approach the final five games with an eight point advantage over Exeter in fourth.

The ex-Brighton defender, who replaced captain Scott Cuthbert to partner Alan Sheehan just before half time, said: “Me and Sheez, we’ve been here for two and a half years now, so we know each other’s game and he’s unbelievable.

“They’re a good team, so we knew we’d have to dig in.

“Apart from their one goal, I felt like we dealt with it most of the game.

“We got on the ball, Pelly (Mpanzu) got on the ball, so we did well.

“We’re all happy with the result and hopefully we can kick on now and get the job done.”

A win at Yeovil Town on Saturday will go some way to finishing the job, as it would take Luton on to the 80 point mark.

The Glovers hammered Coventry 6-2 at the weekend, as Rea added: “We’re in form as well, so let’s have it.

“We’ve just got to take it game by game, go to Yeovil and try and win it.

“If we keep winning, it’s obviously massive, as five games left, and if we win every one we’re up.

“We try to win every game, so let’s keep going and try to get it over the line.

“If we keep winning then we’re going to do the job that we set out to do, so let’s keep winning.”