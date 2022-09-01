New deal for Luton attacker Pereira as he heads out on loan to Bradford

Town attacker Dion Pereira has joined Bradford on loan

Town attacker Dion Pereira has signed new contract at Kenilworth Road and agreed to move to League Two Bradford City for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old had an impressive pre-season with the Hatters, before being named on the bench for the opening Championship clash of the campaign against Birmingham City.

He then played the 90 minutes in the 3-2 Carabao Cup first round defeat to Newport County, but after putting pen to paper on his new deal, will now return to West Yorkshire in order to get regular game-time for Mark Hughes’ side.

Pereira made 10 appearances for the Bantams last season after a successful loan at the University of Bradford Stadium and was thrilled to get another chance to show what he can do, saying: “I am delighted to be back.

"Everyone made me feel right at home last season, and I did not have to think twice about returning.

“The experiences I had last season with the supporters, the team and Mark Hughes are ones that you cannot forget.

“Finishing off with three wins at the end of last season, the gaffer said that he wanted to aim for success before I even went back to Luton, and seeing games so far - including the win against Sheffield Wednesday - it is clear what we want to do.

“I cannot wait to see all the boys again at training and get back out at Valley Parade on Saturday.

"I have missed all the fans, and just want to give everything back to them on the pitch.”