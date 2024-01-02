New deal for Luton keeper ahead of his loan move to Magpies
Hatters academy graduate Jameson Horlick has signed a contract extension with the club, before joining Southern Premier South side Dorchester Town on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old goalkeeper moved to Town as an U12, going on to sign a professional development contract in September 2021. He has made two appearances in the Premier League Cup this term and was part of Town’s Beds Senior Cup triumph in 2023, while was on the bench for the first team in the Championship, named as a substitute for the 1-1 draw with Blackpool in April 2022.
He has been involved in training with the senior keepers this campaign, before agreeing to moving to the Magpies, who are third bottom in the table, two points from safety, and is in line for his debut against Hungerford Town this weekend.
Luton U21 lead coach Adrian Forbes said of the move: “It’s fantastic news that the club have offered Jamo a new deal and well deserved. His attitude, work-rate and application has been fantastic over the course of the year, and one thing he’s done really well is that he’s taken the opportunity to learn from more experienced goalkeepers – whether it be Thomas Kaminski, Tim Krul, James Shea – and that’s allowed him to develop himself as a person, as well as a goalkeeper.
“I’ve been really pleased and proud of what he’s achieved so far this season and the future is bright. Now he has the opportunity to go on a loan and really test himself in proper football. As yet he’s not had that experience of being in a first team dressing room where if he doesn’t come for a cross or if he does make a mistake, there are three points at stake.
“This loan is good for him for the next stage of his development. It’s perfect for him to go away, learn his trade properly, while still coming back and learning from the more experienced goalkeepers around him. Hopefully it’ll take his career and his game to the next level.”