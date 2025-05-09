New deals for Luton duo while Hatters remain in 'discussions' with contracted players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Extensions are triggered for Walsh and Walton

Luton Town have triggered a further year on the contracts of midfielder Liam Walsh and goalkeeper Jack Walton.

Walsh, 27, joined the Hatters on a free transfer last summer and went on to play 28 times for the club last season, seeing red twice for rash tackles against Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers. However, given a run of games by new manager Matt Bloomfield, the former Everton youngster went on to show just how instrumental he could be in the Town’s efforts at winning promotion from League One next term, with a string of starring displays.

Meanwhile, Walton, who was snapped up from Barnsley back in July 2023, spent a second successive campaign on loan with Scottish Premier League side Dundee United, helping the Tangerines to a fifth-placed finish, as he didn’t miss a minute of league action, ending up with 12 clean sheets from his 40 matches.

Liam Walsh has had an extra year's contract triggered to stay at Kenilworth Road - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Town do still have decisions to make on club captain Tom Lockyer, who is out of contract, but will continue his rehabilitation at The Brache, completing his return to football programme following his cardiac arrest at AFC Bournemouth in December 2023 when he has fully recovered from ankle surgery. He will be joined by the loan quartet of Cauley Woodrow, Tom Holmes, Jayden Luker and Aribim Pepple, who are all returning to Kenilworth Road.

Although the club released Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Amari’i Bell, Tim Krul, Victor Moses and Dion Pereira from their first team squad, along with young goalkeeper Jameson Horlick, there could be more departures planned as Bloomfield looks to reshape his playing personnel, with a club statement saying: “All other senior players remain under contract for next season. However, the club are in ongoing discussions with individual players regarding their futures.”