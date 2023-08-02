New Hatter Giles assures Town fans he will do all he can to keep Luton in the Premier League

​New Hatters signing Ryan Giles has assured Luton fans he will do all he can to ensure Town’s stay in the Premier League this season is not a fleeting one.

The 23-year-old became Rob Edwards’ sixth new addition of the summer when arriving last week, joining on a permanent basis from top flight rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Although being at Molineux for over a decade after coming through the ranks at his hometown club, the wingback never made a Premier League appearance in that time, his only outing for Wolves an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

New signing Ryan Giles gets his first run-out for the Hatters against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend - pic: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

With the opportunity to become a regular for his new side in one of the best leagues in the world, Giles now wants to make sure that both he and the Hatters remain at the top echelon of English football for the foreseeable future, as he told the club’s official website: “I’d like to think I work as hard as I can for the team.

"I want to create, also do my bit at the other end, I just want to be a player that Luton Town thrive off, especially the fans and give them what they want.

"They have my assurances that I’ll do everything I can to keep this club in this division for sure.”

Giles has come to Kenilworth Road at a thrilling time for the club, as they are approaching a first ever Premier League campaign which starts at Brighton & Hove Albion on August 12.

The defender watched from afar last year when on loan at Championship rivals Middlesbrough, left impressed after coming up against his new team-mates on two occasions, Boro winning at the Riverside Stadium and Town claiming the points in Bedfordshire.

He continued: “I know it’s an exciting time for everybody associated with the club and what they achieved last year was phenomenal.

"I played against them both home and away when I was at Middlesbrough, you could see the quality the team had.

"I know Rob (Edwards) really well and it’s just a case of me coming in now and trying to add to the team, try to improve everyone, get amongst everyone, get the togetherness going and really hit the ground running."

Giles caught the eye when he was at the Riverside Stadium, gaining 11 assists for Michael Carrick’s team, the joint highest in the Championship, while hs also made 1.97 key passes a game, with 10.36 crosses as well.

They are key components of his game he now wants to bring to Kenilworth Road, and is confident of doing so with the likes of Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo in attack, adding: “It’s something that I thrive off a lot.

"I had a lot of success, not just last season, but on other occasions, last season did stand out.

"That’s the kind of player I am, I like to get balls in the box, like to get fans off their seats.

"I want to create, that’s what I’m about as a player and hopefully I can showcase that here for sure.

"I look at the kind of strikers Luton Town have and I think it suits me down to the ground really.

"I’m hoping to get to know them as individuals as well as I feel like that’s important as well, get to know the strikers, get to know what kind of balls in the box they like.